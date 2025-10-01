Princess Kate's 'sensual' lace gown that she re-wore - and no one noticed

The Princess of Wales has never been afraid of a re-wear. But in 2018, Kate wore a dress that hadn't been seen for six years, with royal fans forgetting this look was a fashion repeat. The then-Duchess of Cambridge attended the Tusk Conservation Awards at Banqueting House in London wearing a teal Jenny Packham dress, which featured a low V-shaped neckline, with lace capped sleeves, and lace panels on the waist. The gown, which also had an embellished belt and a full chiffon skirt, was a rare look for Kate as it featured a sheer back.

Accessorising her look, the royal carried a small teal clutch and added extra height with a pair of platformed metallic heels. Her drop earrings added extra glamour while her bouncy blow-dry softened the plunge neckline.

Kate first wore the gown in 2012 when she attended an Olympic concert at the Royal Albert Hall. On this occasion, she accentuated the sheer back and low front by wearing her hair in the most beautiful updo. The style featured a twisted low bun with volume at the root and a side parting. She amped up the glamour by wearing a smoky black eyeshadow look and heavily contoured cheeks.

"Princess Kate's backless gown is a masterclass in understated glamour. From the front, the silhouette reads elegant and refined with the clean lines and impeccable tailoring, yet the reveal of that sculptural back is what truly elevates the look into something unforgettable," stylist Oriona Robb tells us. "The cut of the back is architectural and the deep V gently rounds into the waist, offering a flattering frame without harsh angles. It also reveals enough to feel sensual, but stops short of overexposure."

Kate's Jenny Packham gowns

Jenny Packham is among Kate's favourite British designers. See her best looks…

Bond girl © Getty Images Princess Kate made headlines in her gold Jenny Packham dress Perhaps Kate's most standout look of all time, Kate wore this gold caped number covered in sequins at the No Time To Die world premiere at the Royal Albert Hall.

Glorious green © Samir Hussein The Princess of Wales was loaned jewellery from Her Late Majesty the Queen for the event A gown that exuded fairytale energy, Kate was a vision in green as she donned this tulle gown with a Bardot neckline at a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica during her and William's 2022 tour of the Caribbean.

Pretty in pink © Getty Kate wore pink to the 10th Annual Absolute Return for Kids (ARK) Gala Dinner on behalf of the Foundation of Prince William and Prince Harry Among her first Jenny Packham gowns as a royal, Kate's pink sequin gown from the ARK 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner in London is one of her slinkiest.

Bold blue © Getty Kate hosted a Gala Dinner in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Place2Be at Buckingham Palace - and she looked wonderful Not a colour that we see Kate in every day, royal blue was a fabulous choice for the 2020 gala dinner in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Place2Be at Buckingham Palace. This floor-grazing number featured long, embellished sleeves and a scooped neckline.