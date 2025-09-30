Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne turns heads in cashmere bird-print outfit and pearls
The Princess Royal looked absolutely incredible at a special dinner held in honour of the 40th anniversary of the Vine Trust, for whom she serves as patron

ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: Princess Anne, Princess Royal arrives for Royal Ascot 2021 at Ascot Racecourse on June 15, 2021 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Josh Osman
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Anne consistently nails sophisticated style; whether it's her long jackets or signature gloves, she always brings out a brilliant statement piece, and pays homage to her rich heritage while always incorporating her own modern spins, For a special occasion, she steps out in some of her best looks, and her outfit from a special dinner held in honour of the Vine Trust, a charity for which she is patron, at Babcock's Rosyth site was no exception. Scroll down to take a look at the best pictures of the Princess Royal at the event…

Princess Anne at the Vine Trust 40th anniversary dinner at Babcock's Rosyth site© Courtesy of Babcock
Princess Anne at the Vine Trust 40th anniversary dinner at Babcock's Rosyth site

The 75-year-old opted for her 'Juna' jacket in electric navy from Shibumi, a long navy jacket with a gorgeous floral pattern, which she layered over a dress of the same hue, and was also seen in back in 2021. To accessorise, she brought along a midnight blue clutch, a pair of pearl drop earrings, a three-row pearl necklace and, as always, a gorgeous pair of gloves, in a shade that perfectly matched her dress and jacket.

The Vine Trust anniversary dinner

On Friday 26 September, a special dinner was hosted at Babcock's Rosyth site, as part of their partnership with Vine Trust, the international development charity for whom the Princess Royal serves as patron. The occasion was held to honour the achievements of the charity in its 40 years of work. 

Princess Anne speaking at the Vine Trust 40th anniversary dinner at Babcock's Rosyth site© Courtesy of Babcock
Princess Anne speaking at the Vine Trust 40th anniversary dinner at Babcock's Rosyth site

David Lockwood, CEO of Babcock, who joined one of the charity's expeditions to Tanzania earlier in 2025, said: "It was a real privilege to welcome Her Royal Highness to Rosyth as Patron of the Vine Trust, where we reflected on the charity’s life-saving achievements. Babcock is incredibly proud to continue to strengthen our role in the charity’s vital work. I have seen first-hand the transformative impact of Vine Trust’s mission, making a positive impact in communities where their specialist care is needed most."

Princess Anne at the Vine Trust 40th anniversary dinner at Babcock's Rosyth site© Courtesy of Babcock
Princess Anne at the Vine Trust 40th anniversary dinner at Babcock's Rosyth site

Kenny Holt, CEO of Vine Trust: "As Vine Trust marks 40 years, we’re proud of what’s been achieved through the compassion and commitment of so many. But this is not the end of the journey – it’s a new chapter. Our growing relationship with Babcock is an exciting part of that future, enabling us to expand our impact and continue connecting people to change lives, in communities where the need remains great."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: 8 quirky outfits that made Princess Anne an unexpected style icon

Princess Anne's style

Royal style watchers know that, these days, the Princess Royal tends to stick to her signature style: her classic updo, but her style was once what one would consider rather adventurous, much like her daughter, Zara, was in the 2000s. Scroll down to see our favourite Princess Anne looks from over the years…

Princess Anne in a flower crown looking at her father Prince Philip© Getty Images

Princess Anne at Trooping the Colour in 1963

Princess Anne's 'hippy-inspired' look

At Trooping the Colour in 1963, Princess Anne, then 13 years old, wore a very elegant outfit, which is very different to the kind of thing she wears now, but it's one of our favourite looks from her. 

HELLO!'s Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor, Melanie Macleod, believes that the look is, funnily enough, bang on trend for 2025, explaining: "Princess Anne is known for no-nonsense hairstyles, so to see her rock a whimsical, hippy-inspired flower crown is quite the departure from her usual look! 

"Frothy white flowers add a softness to the young royal's vibe, creating a fairy-princess feel which I've never seen before - or since, for that matter!"

Princess Anne in a blue striped shirt with long hair© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

Princess Anne pictured in Kyiv in 1973

Long blonde locks

While the shirt and statement belt aren't entirely left-field for the Princess Royal, one thing about her appearance in 1973 would stand out to royal watchers: her long, blonde hair – she looks so much like Zara in this picture!

princess anne at state banquet with husband tim © Getty Images

Princess Anne at the state banquet held for the state visit of Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron

Another hair switch-up

While she's sported her signature updo for a long time, the Princess Royal changed up her hairstyle for the first time in years at a state banquet earlier this year, ditching it for a classic low chignon look, a twisted bun updo with a side parting.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal wears an emerald green coat on the 'Gold Cup Day' of the Cheltenham Festival© Getty Images

Princess Anne at Cheltenham 2025

A royal recycler

If you've got a perfect wardrobe, there's no limit to the number of times you can bring back any of the pieces in it – and Princess Anne is living proof of that fact. At Cheltenham this year, she rocked a 20-year-old column coat, with her favourite tiny pony brooch, looking just as classy as always.

