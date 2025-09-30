Princess Anne turns heads in cashmere bird-print outfit and pearls

Princess Anne consistently nails sophisticated style; whether it's her long jackets or signature gloves, she always brings out a brilliant statement piece, and pays homage to her rich heritage while always incorporating her own modern spins, For a special occasion, she steps out in some of her best looks, and her outfit from a special dinner held in honour of the Vine Trust, a charity for which she is patron, at Babcock's Rosyth site was no exception. Scroll down to take a look at the best pictures of the Princess Royal at the event…
The 75-year-old opted for her 'Juna' jacket in electric navy from Shibumi, a long navy jacket with a gorgeous floral pattern, which she layered over a dress of the same hue, and was also seen in back in 2021. To accessorise, she brought along a midnight blue clutch, a pair of pearl drop earrings, a three-row pearl necklace and, as always, a gorgeous pair of gloves, in a shade that perfectly matched her dress and jacket.
The Vine Trust anniversary dinner
On Friday 26 September, a special dinner was hosted at Babcock's Rosyth site, as part of their partnership with Vine Trust, the international development charity for whom the Princess Royal serves as patron. The occasion was held to honour the achievements of the charity in its 40 years of work.
David Lockwood, CEO of Babcock, who joined one of the charity's expeditions to Tanzania earlier in 2025, said: "It was a real privilege to welcome Her Royal Highness to Rosyth as Patron of the Vine Trust, where we reflected on the charity’s life-saving achievements. Babcock is incredibly proud to continue to strengthen our role in the charity’s vital work. I have seen first-hand the transformative impact of Vine Trust’s mission, making a positive impact in communities where their specialist care is needed most."
Kenny Holt, CEO of Vine Trust: "As Vine Trust marks 40 years, we’re proud of what’s been achieved through the compassion and commitment of so many. But this is not the end of the journey – it’s a new chapter. Our growing relationship with Babcock is an exciting part of that future, enabling us to expand our impact and continue connecting people to change lives, in communities where the need remains great."
Princess Anne's style
Royal style watchers know that, these days, the Princess Royal tends to stick to her signature style: her classic updo, but her style was once what one would consider rather adventurous, much like her daughter, Zara, was in the 2000s. Scroll down to see our favourite Princess Anne looks from over the years…