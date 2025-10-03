Queen Letizia oozes 'flamboyance' in silky Barbie pink and leather

Queen Letizia represents everything that makes modern royal style so exciting: she always brings a balance of high-street and luxury, experiments with bold colours and silhouettes, and manages to pull off some of the most unconventional looks with poise and elegance. When it comes to a more serious occasion, however, she still manages to find the perfect way to dial back the spectacle without compromising on her style, and her outfit to the UNICEF Spain 2025 Awards ceremony on Thursday was no exception. Scroll down to see the best pictures of Queen Letizia at the event…

© Europa Press via Getty Images Queen Letizia at the presentation of the UNICEF Spain 2025 awards, on October 2, 2025, in Madrid

The ever-so-stylish 53-year-old opted for a silky blouse and leather midi skirt from BOSS, in the 'camelia' colourway, which comes out in a vibrant pink – bright and eye-grabbing without being ostentatiously fluorescent. Queen Letizia's colour choice is powerful and playful, without being disrespectful: it's not quite as muted as a softer, more traditional colour or even a lighter pink, but the simple silhouette and clean cut make the ensemble feel more contemporary, rather than experimental, as with some of the Queen's other looks.

Queen Letizia signals 'confidence' with her colour choice

According to luxury stylist Oriona Robb, it's a "powerful" look for the Spanish monarch that signals confidence and a willingness to stand out, and not just for spectacle." She highlights the colour choice as especially symbolic for the wife of King Felipe: "Pink has long been coded as playful, feminine, even nostalgic, but the Barbie-variant with this vivid and saturated hue brings in an edge of irony and irreverence. It says, ‘I’m aware of what this colour means, I choose to wear it anyway,’ and that paradox is very modern."

© Europa Press via Getty Images Queen Letizia looked radiant in Barbie pink at the UNICEF Spain Awards ceremony

Symbolically, pink bears a plethora of meanings in the current cultural context. The stylist notes that it has been aligned with "women's causes" and "youth and change – especially in contexts where the monarchy is balancing tradition and relevance." Oriona also highlights that the choice of pink for an awards presentation hosted by UNICEF might perhaps bring another significance and meaning: "The colour may underscore compassion, vitality, softness alongside surface – all those qualities resonate in pink."

Queen Letizia's style is 'clean, polished and intentional'

However, the symbolism of the look goes beyond the colour, also conveying the Spanish Queen as concurrently regal and down-to-earth, the style expert says. "It balances childhood fantasy with mature authority," Oriona adds. "The tailored and structured cut grounds the flamboyance, avoiding any drift into whimsical. The silhouette likely emphasises her poise and stature, while keeping the overall look clean, polished and intentional."

The luxury stylist concludes that Queen Letizia made a "statement" with her look: as always, it isn't just an outfit. "She used colour, cut and context to craft an image that is at once regal and radically present," Oriona posits, painting the image of a modern monarch who is both classically, traditionally regal in elegance, and connected to her people.