Queen Letizia dazzles in fit-and-flare 'peacock' dress

Queen Letizia of Spain is easily one of the most fashion-forward European royals, bringing out the greatest high-street looks or ensembles that lean a little more into trends than other royal ladies would dare to go.

However, sometimes the wife of King Felipe keeps it a little more traditional, but she never goes too simple, and her latest look is no exception.

On Sunday, the 52-year-old attended a dinner at the Royal Alcázar of Seville, for the occasion of the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development by the United Nations, wearing an incredibly elegant dress she's only worn out once before.

Queen Letizia stepped out in her bespoke 'Chloe' midi dress from Carolina Herrera, which featured a figure-hugging silhouette through the bodice and a classy flare towards the hem.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Queen Letizia's bespoke Carolina Herrera dress was so elegant

The silk gown, in the 'peacock' colour, features gorgeous white and gold floral embroidery, a sleeveless silhouette and a plunging neckline, making for a piece that is both striking and moderate – it's eye-catching without being in-your-face, which is precisely what the mother-of-two does so well with her style.

To accessorise, Queen Letizia brought out a pair of gold leather pumps and a clutch that matched it perfectly, while both also complemented the dress' beautiful pattern.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Queen Letizia's fit-and-flare dress had a magnificent floral pattern

The Spanish royal has worn this dress once before, back in 2019, when she attended a gala dinner hosted by the President and First Lady of Argentina.

Queen Letizia's fashion experimentation

Typically, the mother of Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia goes for a more experimental style: for example, last month, she wore a suit that divided royal style watchers.

When attending a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Students Residence (Residencia de Estudiantes), she wore an unstructured linen suit from Mango, with a loose fit on the blazer and a straight-leg silhouette on the trousers, with the relaxed tailoring style making for a smart casual look.

© WireImage Queen Letizia's unstructured suit divided royal style watchers

To accessorise, Queen Letizia brought out a pair of black Mary Janes with a slight heel, which were sleek and co-ordinated subtly with the top concealed by her suit, as well as a pair of long golden earrings.

Followers of the royal style blog @royal.fashion.daily on Instagram were divided on the look. One fan penned in the comments: "Letizia should stop wearing non-tailored commercialised suits, it doesn't depict royalty."

© WireImage Queen Letizia's latest high-street look struck the balance between classy and casual

Meanwhile, another had a more nuanced take: "I don't mind the suit per [se], but the shoulder pads are too much for her petite frame. Petite women can wear oversized blazers, but they need to be right, and this one needed narrower shoulders for her. Love the earrings."