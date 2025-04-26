Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Letizia models lace veil and shin-skimming dress in poignant tribute
Queen Letizia in black dress holding clutch© Getty

Queen Letizia joined King Felipe of Spain at Pope Francis' funeral

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Queen Letizia was seen at the Vatican on Saturday as she joined her husband King Felipe at the funeral of Pope Francis.

The Spanish royal, 50, opted for an elegant look to pay her respects to the former head of the Catholic church. She wore a black dress with a round neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves.

She also donned a black veil covering her brunette locks and a pair of black kitten heels. The mother of two carried a black handbag as she looped her arm through that of her husband who wore a black suit as they arrived at St Peter's Square.

Spain's King Felipe VI and Spain's Queen Letizia in black among crowd of people© AFP via Getty Images
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia arrived at the funeral ceremony at St Peter's Square

The Spanish royals joined a host of European royals to commemorate the late Pope. Princess Charlene of Monaco joined Letizia in sporting a black dress and veil when arriving with her husband Prince Albert

Spain's King Felipe VI and Spain's Queen Letizia arrive © AFP via Getty Images
Letizia wore a black veil

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales attended on behalf of his father the King. World leaders, including British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, US President Trump and his wife Melania, and French President Emmanuel Macron, also made an appearance. 

Queen Letizia's symbolic headwear

Queen Letizia's beautiful lace veil is worn for symbolic reasons. The traditional black mourning veil, previously worn by royal ladies at the funeral of a sovereign, conceals one's face, in order to provide extra privacy during this period of upset. 

Pope Francis with King Felipe and Queen Letizia in 2014© Getty Images
King Felipe and Queen Letizia met the Pope in Vatican City in 2014

They also signify sorrow and having long been worn by practising nuns, can be seen as a nod to modesty and chastity. 

As the wife of a Catholic monarch, Queen Letizia is eligible to wear a white veil upon meetings with the Pope. This is due to "the privilege of the white" or "il privilegio del bianco" in Italian. 

Princess Charlene's white veil is deeply symbolic© Getty Images
Princess Charlene wore a white veil while meeting the Pope in 2016

This privilege also applies to Catholic royals, including Princess Charlene, Queen Sofía of Spain, Queen Paola of Belgium, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, and Princess Marina of Naples.

White is worn by royal women meeting with the Pope as a symbol of purity, holiness and light in Catholic belief. Here, white is a testament to these countries' allegiance to Catholicism.

Spanish royals dressed in black© Getty
King Felipe, Queen Letizia, and Queen Sofia arrived to sign the book of condolence for the death of Pope Francis on 22 April

On this occasion, Catholic royal women have opted for a black version in tribute to the late pontiff.

