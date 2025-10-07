Charlotte Casiraghi channels grandmother, Grace Kelly's bob at Paris Fashion Week

Charlotte Casiraghi has put on a stylish display in France for Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show. The royal channelled her grandmother, Grace Kelly, with a chic bob that she first debuted in March. Looking incredibly fashionable, 39-year-old Charlotte wore a burgundy leather bomber jacket, lined with black and white gingham. She paired the look with a pair of charcoal straight-leg jeans and a classic pair of black pumps. Charlotte kept her hair in loose, natural waves and her makeup minimal and glowy.



The Chanel show proved to be quite the monumental affair due to a major transition in the house's creative leadership following the departure of former Creative Director Virginie Viard. The runway was also set in the historic Grand Palais, which recently finished renovations following a €25 million investment from the brand to restoration of the building. So, it was no surprise that so many iconic celebrities stepped out in tweed, plaid and camellias for the occasion.

As well as Charlotte Casiraghi, Nicole Kidman also stepped out for the event in a crisp white blouse and sporting new bangs alongside her two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Margot Robbie also made an appearance wearing a navy blue co-ordinated outfit. She was joined by Kendall Jenner, who put a twist on the classic Chanel tweed suit with a low-cut skirt and a cropped blazer, accessorising the look with a simple red shoulder bag.

Who is Charlotte Casiraghi?

Born at Monaco's Princess Grace Hospital to Princess Caroline and her second husband, Stefano Casiraghi, as a child Charlotte Marie Pomeline Casiraghi was shielded by her mother from the media. She and her siblings did not receive royal titles in the hope that she would be able to lead a normal life, far from the turmoil which seems part and parcel of modern monarchy. She went on to work an illustrious career as an equestrian, model and journalist.

Charlotte Casiraghi Separates From Dimitri Rassam

© Getty Images Charlotte Casiraghi is a regular at fashion week

Charlotte married to Lebanese-French film producer Dimitri Rassam in 2019. They had a civil ceremony at the Prince's Palace of Monaco. The couple exchanged vows in front of their 6-month-old son Balthazar, and the bride's 5-year-old son Raphael from a previous relationship with comedian Gad Elmaleh. However, the pair of since split, announcing their separation in 2024.