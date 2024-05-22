Charlotte Casiraghi adds royal sparkle to Cannes in bridal white

Charlotte Casiraghi added a royal seal of approval to the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday when she stepped onto the red carpet to celebrate Marcello Mio.

The daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco, 37, looked a vision in a bridal white wearing a Chanel gown from their Spring/Summer 2020 Couture Collection. Her gown featured a square neckline and a mermaid silhouette with a thigh-split up the front.

© Getty Charlotte's bridal-style gown Her textured gown also featured buttons down one side for an asymmetrical look and was styled with a pair of contrasting black patent heels.



© Getty Charlotte's epic accessory Keeping in with the Chanel aesthetic was her Chanel 'Mini Flap Bag in Satin, Strass & Silver-Tone Metal' which featured silver sparkles and added a considerable touch of glamour to the look. Amplifying the glitz element of Charlotte's look were her 'Eternal N°5 Asymmetric Earrings' from, you guessed it, Chanel. Her designer jewels were a drop style and were so eye-catching with their incredible glimmery quality.

© Getty Her hair and makeup For hair and makeup, Grace Kelly's granddaughter kept things simple. Her brunette locks were seemingly unstyled for a pared-back feel. Her makeup featured a pink lip and subtly shimmery eyes.



© Getty Charlotte's contrasting suit The model was seen at the Chanel Cruise 2024-2025 show in Marseille earlier this month. She wore a contrasting look to the ethereal bridal white she wore in Cannes, sporting a black single-breasted textured jacket with matching cigarette pants. Charlotte created a smart-casual aesthetic by adding a knitted white T-shirt underneath but amplifying the look with a pair of block heels and a lilac Chanel quilted bag. Further pops of colour were incorporated into the look with her unroyal shiny blue manicure, blue eyeshadow, and a matte coral lip.

© Getty Images A galactic goddess The equestrian was seen at the Rose Ball 2024 to benefit The Princess Grace Foundation in March looking like a galactic goddess in a silver floor-length silky gown with a thigh-split up the front. The strappy gown featured an embellished bodice covered in intricate blue, silver, and black beading. Charlotte teamed the look with a pair of black strappy heels, a black clutch and a vampy black eyeliner.

© Getty Star of the show DISCOVER: 10 times royalty attended the Met Gala: From Princess Beatrice in purple to Princess Diana in lace-trimmed Dior Also in attendance was Princess Charlene who channeled ultimate disco fever in a sequinned jumpsuit with a cinched waistline and long sleeves.