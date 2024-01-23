Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice Borromeo and more royals at Paris Fashion Week
 The Monaco royals are regulars on the front row

Beatrice Borromeo, Princess Eugenie and Princess Alexandra of Hanover at Paris Fashion Week
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal CorrespondentLondon
Paris Couture Week is in full swing and some of the most stylish royals have been gracing the front rows with their presence.

Following her attendance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Princess Eugenie made a surprise appearance at Dior's Paris Fashion Week menswear show last Friday.

Rocking a chic all-black ensemble by Fendi, Eugenie added a pop of berry red lipstick to her monochrome look.

Makeup artist Jessica Bérullier shared a full run-down of Eugenie's beauty look on Instagram, including a soft peachy blusher from Dior Beauty and Charlotte Tilbury highlighter.

The Monaco royals are also regulars at Paris Fashion Week, including Charlotte Casiraghi, Beatrice Borromeo and Princess Alexandra of Hanover.

See all of the royals who've attended the fashion shows in the gallery below...

Princess Eugenie, Dior Homme

Princess Eugenie on the front row at Dior Homme fashion show© Getty

Princess Eugenie was seated alongside French actor Nicolas Maury (right) at the Dior Homme show.

Dior is a couture house long loved by the royal family including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,  the late Diana, Princess of Wales and the late Princess Margaret.

Princess Eugenie's makeup look, Dior Homme

View post on Instagram
 

Beatrice Borromeo, Christian Dior

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Beatrice Borromeo attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

The Italian journalist and wife of Pierre Casiraghi looked elegant in a head-to-toe ensemble from Dior's Fall/Winter 2023 Couture collection. 

Beatrice has been an ambassador for the French fashion house since the start of 2021. 

Charlotte Casiraghi, Chanel

Charlotte Casiraghi attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)© Jacopo Raule

Princess Caroline's daughter looked elegant in a houndstooth jacket with blue jeans and Mary Jane-style heels. 

The model and mother-of-two has been a Chanel brand ambassador since 2021.

Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Chanel

Princess Alexandra of Hanover attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show© Getty

The 24-year-old, who is the daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco and Ernst August, Prince of Hanover, is already a style muse. 

The figure skater looked chic in a black tuxedo dress with gold braiding around the cuffs and pockets, teamed with sheer tights and heeled mules

Bourbon-Two Sicilies royals, Giorgio Armani Prive

Princess Maria Chiara of Bourbon-Two Sicilies, Camilla of Bourbon Two Sicilies and Princess Maria Carolina of Bourbon-Two Sicilies attend the Giorgio Armani show© Getty

Princess Camilla of Bourbon-Two Sicilies made a glamorous appearance alongside her daughters, Princess Maria Chiara and Princess Maria Carolina at the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris. 

Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Giambattista Valli

Princess Alexandra of Hanover attends the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show© Getty

Princess Alexandra of Hanover looked striking in a tangerine-hued dress at the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show. 

