Princess Eugenie, Beatrice Borromeo and more royals at Paris Fashion Week

The Italian journalist and wife of Pierre Casiraghi looked elegant in a head-to-toe ensemble from Dior's Fall/Winter 2023 Couture collection.
Beatrice has been an ambassador for the French fashion house since the start of 2021.
Charlotte Casiraghi, Chanel
Princess Caroline's daughter looked elegant in a houndstooth jacket with blue jeans and Mary Jane-style heels.
The model and mother-of-two has been a Chanel brand ambassador since 2021.
Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Chanel
The 24-year-old, who is the daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco and Ernst August, Prince of Hanover, is already a style muse.
The figure skater looked chic in a black tuxedo dress with gold braiding around the cuffs and pockets, teamed with sheer tights and heeled mules
Bourbon-Two Sicilies royals, Giorgio Armani Prive
Princess Camilla of Bourbon-Two Sicilies made a glamorous appearance alongside her daughters, Princess Maria Chiara and Princess Maria Carolina at the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris.
Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Giambattista Valli
Princess Alexandra of Hanover looked striking in a tangerine-hued dress at the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show.
