Princess Eugenie, Beatrice Borromeo and more royals at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Couture Week is in full swing and some of the most stylish royals have been gracing the front rows with their presence.

Following her attendance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Princess Eugenie made a surprise appearance at Dior's Paris Fashion Week menswear show last Friday.

Rocking a chic all-black ensemble by Fendi, Eugenie added a pop of berry red lipstick to her monochrome look.

Makeup artist Jessica Bérullier shared a full run-down of Eugenie's beauty look on Instagram, including a soft peachy blusher from Dior Beauty and Charlotte Tilbury highlighter.

The Monaco royals are also regulars at Paris Fashion Week, including Charlotte Casiraghi, Beatrice Borromeo and Princess Alexandra of Hanover.

See all of the royals who've attended the fashion shows in the gallery below...

Princess Eugenie, Dior Homme © Getty Princess Eugenie was seated alongside French actor Nicolas Maury (right) at the Dior Homme show. Dior is a couture house long loved by the royal family including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the late Diana, Princess of Wales and the late Princess Margaret.

Princess Eugenie's makeup look, Dior Homme

Beatrice Borromeo, Christian Dior © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis The Italian journalist and wife of Pierre Casiraghi looked elegant in a head-to-toe ensemble from Dior's Fall/Winter 2023 Couture collection. Beatrice has been an ambassador for the French fashion house since the start of 2021.

Charlotte Casiraghi, Chanel © Jacopo Raule Princess Caroline's daughter looked elegant in a houndstooth jacket with blue jeans and Mary Jane-style heels. The model and mother-of-two has been a Chanel brand ambassador since 2021.

Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Chanel © Getty The 24-year-old, who is the daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco and Ernst August, Prince of Hanover, is already a style muse. The figure skater looked chic in a black tuxedo dress with gold braiding around the cuffs and pockets, teamed with sheer tights and heeled mules



Bourbon-Two Sicilies royals, Giorgio Armani Prive © Getty Princess Camilla of Bourbon-Two Sicilies made a glamorous appearance alongside her daughters, Princess Maria Chiara and Princess Maria Carolina at the Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris.

Princess Alexandra of Hanover, Giambattista Valli © Getty Princess Alexandra of Hanover looked striking in a tangerine-hued dress at the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show.

