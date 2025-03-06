Charlotte Casiraghi is the double of her grandmother Grace Kelly in new photos

Charlotte Casiraghi exuded old Hollywood glamour at the lavish Grand Dîner du Louvre on Tuesday evening in Paris.

The granddaughter of legendary actress Grace Kelly stepped out at the event in a stunning bridal-style gown courtesy of Chanel, for whom she is an ambassador.

The strapless silk gown featured an empire waist and a slit in the skirt front, showcasing her lithe figure and natural elegance.

She added an eye-catching diamond and pearl choker with a diamond bird design on the front, as well as black sling-back heels and a mini black Chanel handbag.

Her wrist was adorned with a delicate diamond bracelet, and she opted not to wear earrings to the fashion event.

Charlotte's effortless makeup look enhanced her incredible bone structure, with the nude pink lip and peach-toned blush shimmering in the lights of the Louvre.

© Getty Images Charlotte exuded elegance at Le Grand Dîner du Louvre

To complete the look, she wore her brunette locks slicked into an up-do with a subtle coiffe at the front. Inside the famous museum, she donned a dark tweed coat to fight the Parisian chill.

Charlotte, who is the daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco and her late husband, Stefano Casiraghi, stole the show at the Grand Dîner on Tuesday. The fundraising gala shines a light on the craftsmanship of some of fashion's biggest names, like Chanel, Dior, and Alexander McQueen.

She could've been her grandmother's brunette twin in the Chanel outfit, with their matching bone structure and striking blue eyes.

© Corbis via Getty Images Charlotte could've been her grandmother Grace Kelly's twin

Her outfit harkened back to Grace's look in To Catch a Thief with the bridal style and strapless design, complete with an eye-catching necklace.

The Monegasque royal was glowing despite her February separation from her husband, Dimitri Rassan, whom she married in 2019.

The former couple share a five-year-old son, Balthazar, and Charlotte also welcomed her eldest son, Raphaël, with her ex-partner Gad Elmaleh, in December 2013.

© Getty Images She wore a bridal-style Chanel gown for the lavish event

She opened up to The Telegraph about moving on from her split, sharing the number one hobby that helped her get by. She shared that "reading a lot of female writers has helped" her "not to live by expectations and judgments," adding, "For me, it's important to be free from certain conventions."

As for how she juggles her myriad jobs with motherhood, she revealed that it was particularly difficult amid her separation. "I think for women it's a challenge having children…Any working mother feels harassed and torn, and men do not experience this in the same way," she told the publication.

"If you want to have children and be creative…It's sometimes hard. I'm still emancipating myself. Lots of female writers had very free lives, which they built for themselves."

© WWD via Getty Images The mother of two donned a tweed coat inside the event

"Too often we're imprisoned in a vision of what a family is, and I want to live my life free from that, especially when people constantly judge your life and your choices."

The 38-year-old added that she tries to "detach" herself from her royal status when possible to gain an element of freedom when interacting with people.

"Of course, I love to contribute to Monaco, but my philosophy taught me that being on the outside allows more complexity and diversity," she explained. "For example, sometimes I invite people to speak who I don't agree with, trying to confront ideas."

