Princess Kate's 'energetic' Zara mini dress with hemline she never wears now

The Princess of Wales has been a fan of a midi dress for several years now, but there once was a time when she would rock a mini dress on a public engagement. In 2011, Kate wore black tights, an accessory we never see her wear these days, with one of her most playful mini dresses to date – and it was from a high street brand. While attending a Gary Barlow concert in support of The Prince's Trust and The Foundation of Prince William and Prince Harry at Royal Albert Hall, Kate, now 43, wore a black Zara frock featuring a damask print.

Her above-the-knee look was paired with a black cropped jacket and closed-toe platformed heels. Her brunette hair was styled in a bouncy blow-dry with flicky ends (her signature look throughout 2011), and her makeup look featured plenty of bright pink blush.

© Getty Kate attended a charity concert in a Zara mini dress "It's lovely to see Kate experimenting with a slightly shorter hemline, and it adds a youthful and energetic edge while still remaining completely polished," stylist Oriona Robb tells us. "She rarely opts for mini dresses these days, so this look feels like a confident nod to her earlier style moments. It's a reminder that elegance isn’t about length but about balance, and she’s absolutely nailed it here."

Kate's mini dress she never repeated © Samir Hussein Princess Kate wearing her Gucci mini dress at the Victoria & Albert Museum in 2017 Another one of these mini dress-wearing occasions came in 2017 when Kate visited the V&A Exhibition Road Quarter at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. Prince William's wife was seen sporting a Gucci mini dress featuring a black and white houndstooth design and navy and red piping on the pockets, waistband, and around the hem.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's stand-out fashion moments

© Samir Hussein Kate's look featured an above-the-knee hem She upped the ante where the vintage appeal was concerned in how she wore her glossy brunette locks in a half-updo featuring a beehive look that was so Jackie O. For her accessories, Kate added a simple red clutch, drop pearl earrings, and navy block heels. For her makeup, the royal rocked her signature warm eyeshadow look, a pop of pink blush on her cheeks, and a peachy pink lipstick.

© Getty Kate opted for clean lines with this structured mini dress "The structured silhouette of her dress balances poise with a modern edge; it's formal without ever feeling stiff," Oriona says. "I adore how the waist is gently defined, offering a flattering line without becoming restrictive. The choice of fabric is understated yet richly textured, which gives the whole look depth in photos and real life."

© Getty Kate wore her hair in a 60s beehive half updo The stylist adds, "Her subtle jewellery and carefully chosen clutch are the kind of accents that elevate this outfit rather than compete. Here she is demonstrating restraint and finesse, and it’s a reminder that often the power of an outfit lies in what you leave out."

How to copy Princess Kate's autumn wardrobe © Getty Images When the leaves turn and the air sharpens, few people step sartorially into autumn quite like Princess Kate, and over on the The HELLO! Royal Club, The Royal Shopper, Leanne Bayley, has revealed nine of Kate's best autumnal style tricks and how you can copy them affordably. Click on the button below to get Leanne's expert advice now. READ THE POST HERE