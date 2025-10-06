Princess Kate's autumnal ra-ra skirt is her most playful hemline to date

The Princess of Wales is very loyal to the unofficial royal fashion rules of hemlines. It's widely recommended that royal ladies opt for hemlines no higher than four inches above the knee. Of course, sometimes it can't be helped if a dress fit shows a little more than expected, and Kate did just this back in 2018 during a royal visit to the University College London. Prince William's wife looked radiant in a chic Paule Ka skirt suit that she had worn many times before.

The mother-of-three looked nothing short of fabulous in her burgundy get-up, which was both sleek yet fun. The cropped yet tailored jacket looked streamlined and modern, and the skirt looked as if it would billow around her if the princess gave us a twirl. The brunette royal was on point with her hair, too; she tied back her long locks up in a ponytail and secured it with a velvet ribbon. Divine!

© WireImage Kate looked incredible wearing her Paule Ka skirt in 2018.

© WireImage Kate looked so chic in her skirt Sometimes, the idea of wearing a block colour in one hit can feel daunting. But Kate shows that it can be done; just go for tailored, unfussy pieces, for that timeless, classic look.

© WireImage The Princess pulled off head-to-toe burgundy Cranberry, burgundy, and wine tones are always fabulous to wear in the 'ber' months and capture the spirit of the season, with its distinctively warm, rich tones.

© PA Images via Getty Images Kate also wore the style in 2017 on a visit to South Wales The royal actually wore the style just a year before in 2017. At an event in Wales, she recycled the burgundy skirt suit by the French brand. The double-breasted jacket and short skirt with horizontal ribbing made for the perfect Autumn/Winter look, complemented by its berry tones. Once again, she paired the look with black tights, a black rollneck, and her Stuart Weitzman ‘Halfnhalf’ boots. Her famous half-up, half-down hairstyle completed her elegant ensemble, and she also wore black gloves to keep out the chill.

