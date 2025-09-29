Princess Kate's 'confidence' boosting suit she stole from Queen Elizabeth's rule-book

The Princess of Wales loves a pop of colour in her wardrobe – but she usually restricts this to spring/summer. However, on this day in 2021, Kate, 43, was seen visiting the Ulster University Magee Campus in Northern Ireland wearing the most sensational, vivid purple suit, leaving us wanting more. The Emilia Wickstead two-piece set featured a double-breasted blazer with sharp lapels and close-fitting sleeves, as well as a pair of ankle-skimming cigarette trousers.
On this occasion, she paired her suit with a navy slim-fit rollneck jumper that matched her block heels. She also wore a patent leather book and carried a quilted clutch bag. She later wore the suit with suede stilettos and the blazer buttoned up at the Shaping Us National Symposium at the Design Museum in London in 2023. So we ask, will autumn 2025 be the return of Kate's bright suits?
"I adored this purple suit Kate wore - it was such a directional, bold look for her and she exuberated confidence when she wore it in 2021," Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, tells us. "Colours like this command attention and show that fashion is at the forefront of her mind. I'd love to see her do the same, but in an apple green for 2025!"
Kate last wore a colourful suit in December 2023 when she attended the opening of Evelina London's new children's day surgery unit. The petrol blue ensemble came from Alexander McQueen, and the monochrome moment was so striking with her tumbling brunette hair. She seemed to take a leaf out of Queen Elizabeth's book, who would dress in one bold colour so she was spotted easily in a crowd. This season, she wore her first suit to visit Sudbury Silk Mills but opted for grey and black tones. Keep scrolling to see our favourite colourful suits from Kate as we keep our eyes peeled for a potential return of the look this year…