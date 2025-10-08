Princess Charlene rocked ra-ra skirt with 'flirtatious edge' – and we all forgot

Princess Charlene of Monaco has an evening event wardrobe that exudes refined elegance, but there was a time when she would head out in something more daring – namely, a ra-ra mini dress. The wife of Prince Albert, now 47, was seen heading to a new Louis Vuitton boutique opening during Paris Fashion Week in 2012, where she opted for a navy look with a sequinned panel over the front and a frilled skirt that was the height of fashion in the noughties.

The satin skirt section of the look featured a tulle underlayer and cut above the knee – a hemline we rarely see her rock these days. The dress also featured a round neck and was styled with a pair of peep-toe platformed heels with a bow adorning the toe.

© Getty Princess Charlene rocked a rarely-seen ra-ra dress

For her accessories, the princess carried a ruffled satin clutch and a gorgeous pair of diamond drop earrings. The star of the show was her beauty look. In terms of length, her icy blonde hair was cut between a pixie cut and a bob, and it featured a side part. For her makeup, the mother-of-two chose a glossy peach lip and a grungy smokey eye with lashings of mascara.

© Getty Princess Charlene and Louis Vuitton jewellery designer, Lorenz Baumer, attended the Louis Vuitton new boutique opening

"Princess Charlene's ra-ra mini dress is a masterclass in balancing regal poise with playful sophistication," stylist Oriona Robb tells us. "The layered ruffled skirt is a nod to the iconic 'ra-ra' style. It injects youthful movement into the look, softening the overall structure and lending a flirtatious edge.

"Paired with black satin platform heels and minimal accessories, the ensemble is an effortless fusion of modern elegance and fashion-forward confidence, perfectly suited to a contemporary royal making a bold style statement."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Charlene's standout fashion moments

2012: Charlene's year in evening looks

Golden goddess © Getty Princess Charlene channeled golden goddess in Montreal In October, the princess attended Ritz-Carlton Montreal's 100th Anniversary Gala in Montreal, Canada, where she looked spectacular in a halterneck plisse gown and coordinating strappy heels.

Woman in white © Getty Princess Charlene is one of the few royals to attend the Oscars One of the few royals to attend the Oscars, Princess Charlene made a glittering appearance at the awards ceremony in 2012, wearing Akris with a dramatic beehive hairdo.

Vixen in black © Getty Images Opting for a rare backless moment, Princess Charlene looked incredible at the 2012 Ballo del Giglio in Florence, Italy. Her Gucci gown paired perfectly with her dark vampy eye makeup.

How to copy Princess Kate's autumn wardrobe © Getty Images When the leaves turn and the air sharpens, few people step sartorially into autumn quite like Princess Kate, and over on the The HELLO! Royal Club, The Royal Shopper, Leanne Bayley, has revealed nine of Kate's best autumnal style tricks and how you can copy them affordably. Click on the button below to get Leanne's expert advice now. READ THE POST HERE

Palace beauty © Getty Princess Charlene joined the British royals at Buckingham Palace Princess Charlene was part of a rare royal crossover when she headed to a dinner for foreign sovereigns to commemorate the Diamond Jubilee at Buckingham Palace. She opted for a blush Dior gown with a sheer layer over her shoulders and carried a modern snakeskin clutch.