Princess Kate's 'refreshing' autumnal makeover in flared Victoria Beckham suit

The Princess of Wales was all smiles as she arrived at Home-Start Oxford on Thursday, and didn't she look chic? Kate, 43, opted for a monochrome moment in an earthy khaki shade and looked wonderful. The anchor of her look was her wonderful Victoria Beckham suit, which featured a single-breasted blazer and flared trousers. The full-length trousers featured a front pocket on each side and paired perfectly with her fine-knit khaki top.

As far as her accessories, Kate kept it simple yet effective. She broke up the solid khaki with a pair of tan stilettos with a closed, pointed toe by Ralph Lauren. For her jewellery, not only did the princess stack her engagement ring and wedding ring with her go-to Cartier rings, but she also wore a special necklace. Her gold pendant by Daniella Draper has been engraved with 'G', 'C', and 'L' – the initials of her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. She previously wore the necklace in 2023 when she visited HMP High Down.

© Getty Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives for her visit to Home-Start Oxford She also wore coordinating gold drop earrings by Kiki McDonough. Kate's elbow-length locks were styled in uniform waves with a side parting, and finishing off her look was a polished makeup look featuring a pink lip, apricot-hued cheeks, and a warm-toned eyeshadow moment.

© Royal Rota Kate rewore her olive green Victoria Beckham suit Eagle-eyed fans of the princess will recall that this is not the first time that she has worn this khaki VB suit. She last wore the ensemble in May with a ruffled white shirt when she presented the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to designer Patrick McDowell at the British Fashion Council in London.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's stand-out fashion moments

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Kate wore her hair in loose waves "The Princess of Wales' look was a masterclass in tonal dressing and confident tailoring," stylist Oriona Robb tells us. "The olive-green suit offered a refreshing autumnal twist on classic power dressing; the structured shoulders and fluid, wide-leg trousers created a sculpted yet effortless silhouette. "Pairing it with a matching knit top added warmth and texture, softening the formality of the suit while keeping it sleek and cohesive. Her choice of minimal jewellery and loose, polished waves ensured the focus remained on the clean lines and colour harmony of the ensemble, a look that feels both regal and fashion-forward."

Kate in khaki

2022 © Getty Kate wore khaki in Belize Kate opted for skinny khaki trousers by G-Star with a woven brown belt and a white T-shirt while visiting the Caracol Mayan archaeological site in the Chiquibul Forest in Belize.

2020 © Getty Kate opted for a khaki coat dress in Bradford For a walkabout in Bradford following a visit to the City Hall in Bradford's Centenary Square, Kate opted for an Alexandra McQueen with Gianvito Rossi pumps.

2019 © Getty Kate dressed her khaki culottes with plum accessories A visit to The Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity at the Natural History Museum called for a khaki moment. Kate answered with this pair of stylish culottes by Jigsaw with a scalloped-edge purple knit by Warehouse to match her block heels and Chanel bag.

How to copy Princess Kate's autumn wardrobe © Getty Images When the leaves turn and the air sharpens, few people step sartorially into autumn quite like Princess Kate, and over on the The HELLO! Royal Club, The Royal Shopper, Leanne Bayley, has revealed nine of Kate's best autumnal style tricks and how you can copy them affordably. Click on the button below to get Leanne's expert advice now. READ THE POST HERE

2018 © Getty Kate went full outward bounds with this look The mother-of-three chose a khaki anorak to team with her brown jeans, knee-high boots, and grey jumper for her visit to Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden.