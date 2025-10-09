Princess Kate's 'refreshing' autumnal makeover in flared Victoria Beckham suit

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's 'refreshing' autumnal makeover in flared Victoria Beckham suit
Prince William's wife headed to Home-Start in Oxford, where she looked so polished in a gorgeous flared suit made by none other than Victoria Beckham

Catherine, Princess of Wales in khaki suit shoulders up smiling© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales was all smiles as she arrived at Home-Start Oxford on Thursday, and didn't she look chic? Kate, 43, opted for a monochrome moment in an earthy khaki shade and looked wonderful. The anchor of her look was her wonderful Victoria Beckham suit, which featured a single-breasted blazer and flared trousers. The full-length trousers featured a front pocket on each side and paired perfectly with her fine-knit khaki top. 

As far as her accessories, Kate kept it simple yet effective. She broke up the solid khaki with a pair of tan stilettos with a closed, pointed toe by Ralph Lauren. For her jewellery, not only did the princess stack her engagement ring and wedding ring with her go-to Cartier rings, but she also wore a special necklace. Her gold pendant by Daniella Draper has been engraved with 'G', 'C', and 'L' – the initials of her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. She previously wore the necklace in 2023 when she visited HMP High Down.

Catherine, Princess of Wales arriving in khaki suit© Getty
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives for her visit to Home-Start Oxford

She also wore coordinating gold drop earrings by Kiki McDonough. Kate's elbow-length locks were styled in uniform waves with a side parting, and finishing off her look was a polished makeup look featuring a pink lip, apricot-hued cheeks, and a warm-toned eyeshadow moment. 

Kate rewore her olive green Victoria Beckham suit© Royal Rota
Kate rewore her olive green Victoria Beckham suit

Eagle-eyed fans of the princess will recall that this is not the first time that she has worn this khaki VB suit. She last wore the ensemble in May with a ruffled white shirt when she presented the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to designer Patrick McDowell at the British Fashion Council in London. 

Kate Middleton wearing olive green blazer and knitwear© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace
Kate wore her hair in loose waves

"The Princess of Wales' look was a masterclass in tonal dressing and confident tailoring," stylist Oriona Robb tells us. "The olive-green suit offered a refreshing autumnal twist on classic power dressing; the structured shoulders and fluid, wide-leg trousers created a sculpted yet effortless silhouette. 

"Pairing it with a matching knit top added warmth and texture, softening the formality of the suit while keeping it sleek and cohesive. Her choice of minimal jewellery and loose, polished waves ensured the focus remained on the clean lines and colour harmony of the ensemble, a look that feels both regal and fashion-forward."

Kate in khaki 

2022

Catherine in khaki trousres and white tee© Getty
Kate wore khaki in Belize

Kate opted for skinny khaki trousers by G-Star with a woven brown belt and a white T-shirt while visiting the Caracol Mayan archaeological site in the Chiquibul Forest in Belize.  

2020

Kate in khaki coat dress waving on red steps beside prince william© Getty
Kate opted for a khaki coat dress in Bradford

For a walkabout in Bradford following a visit to the City Hall in Bradford's Centenary Square, Kate opted for an Alexandra McQueen with Gianvito Rossi pumps.

2019

Catherine in khaki trousers and purple top© Getty
Kate dressed her khaki culottes with plum accessories

A visit to The Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity at the Natural History Museum called for a khaki moment. Kate answered with this pair of stylish culottes by Jigsaw with a scalloped-edge purple knit by Warehouse to match her block heels and Chanel bag.

princess kate ready for fall© Getty Images

When the leaves turn and the air sharpens, few people step sartorially into autumn quite like Princess Kate, and over on the The HELLO! Royal Club, The Royal Shopper, Leanne Bayley, has revealed nine of Kate's best autumnal style tricks and how you can copy them affordably. Click on the button below to get Leanne's expert advice now.

2018

kate in brown jeans, khaki anorak and boots© Getty
Kate went full outward bounds with this look

The mother-of-three chose a khaki anorak to team with her brown jeans, knee-high boots, and grey jumper for her visit to Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden.

LISTEN: Prince William's plans for the future and kids revelations

