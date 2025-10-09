Thrilled Princess Kate shows off playful side during unannounced outing

The Princess of Wales met parents and children as she joined a play and session at a Home-Start centre in Oxford. Her unannounced outing comes after Kate, 43, wrote a personal essay in which she urged society to "invest in the relationships you have with each other".

The royal mother-of-three visited the local family support charity to see how it was helping parents and young children to build strong relationships and overcome early-years challenges. Kate also spoke with parents at Rose Buds Stay and Play, which offers activities for families such as sensory play, singing, storytelling and movement. One mother who met The Princess said the encounter was meaningful: "It meant so much to be heard. I never imagined I'd be sharing my story with The Princess - and she was so kind and genuinely interested."

The visit also coincided with Home-Start UK's rollout of new volunteer training based on the animated films released by Kate's Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in August. The series highlights how everyday moments of connection help to shape a child's life.

1/ 6 © Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Kate sat down with staff Meeting volunteers Kate met Home-Start Oxford's volunteers and joined a training session where the volunteers viewed the animations and reflected on how they can use these strategies to promote nurturing interactions in their family support groups and between the parents, babies and young children they work with.





2/ 6 © Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace The Princess's early years initiative has been called her "life's work" Kate's focus The Princess discussed the importance of helping parents and families to build social and emotional scaffolding required for children to form healthy relationships, resolve conflict and grow into adults capable of building loving partnerships, families and communities themselves.



3/ 6 © Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Kate handed a rose to one little girl Sweet moment Kate was in her element as she joined families during the stay and play session, where children could explore a number of sensory tables with different activities and items.

4/ 6 © Getty Images Kate crouched down to the children's level Maternal side Kate joined toddlers at another table, which had saucepans flour and dried pasta for them to play with.

5/ 6 © Getty Images Kate beamed Group photo The Princess posed for a group shot with families and volunteers she met at the centre. Home-Start is a national network of 175 local charities providing free, trusted, relational support for families in homes and communities across the UK. Last year, Home-Start supported 60,000 families and over 76,000 children, helping parents and carers to feel connected and better able to navigate life challenges, while improving their wellbeing and capacity to provide nurturing care.



6/ 6 © James Whatling The Princess looked elegant for her outing Kate's look du jour Kate wore a repeat olive green Victoria Beckham trouser suit that she debuted to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design in May. She teamed it with matching knitwear, tan heels and gold jewellery.

LISTEN: Prince William's plans for the future and kids revelations