Best royal style of October 2025 – including an £11k ball gown

Spooky season is upon us, but the royal style set is keeping things classy this October. Royal ladies, including the Princess of Wales, have already made their first outings of the month, setting their sartorial agenda for the weeks to follow. Kate teased her October style with a suit, leaving us wondering if classic workwear will dominate her autumn/winter wardrobe this year. Last October, Prince William's wife was all about a pussybow neckline and structured coat, so it will be interesting to see how her style evolves for the 2025 season.

Meanwhile, Queen Maxima, Queen Letizia, and Queen Mary have led the royal ladies of Europe so far this month with their latest royal engagements. Queen Mary was present for the parliament opening at Christiansborg Palace, while Queen Letizia kicked off the month with an abroad trip as she travelled to Belgium to meet with King Philippe and Queen Mathilde. Princess Catharina-Amalia has represented the next generation of royal fashionistas with her appearance at the celebrations for Grand Duke Guillaume as he took over the throne of Luxembourg – and the month still has so much left to offer.

Keep scrolling to see the best royal fashion photos of October 2025…

© Getty The Princess of Wales The Princess of Wales opted for elevated workwear chic when she visited the RAF Coningsby base in Lincolnshire. She opted for a Bella Freud single-breasted blazer and matching cigarette trousers with navy Gianvito Rossi heels.



© Getty Images Queen Mary Queen Mary of Denmark looked classically elegant in autumnal burgundy and navy during the Parliament Opening at Christiansborg Palace. Her Lunatica jacquard skirt added a vintage flair to her look, which also featured a wrap jacket by Scanlan Theodore and Jane Taylor's 'Skull Cap' hat.



© Getty Images Queen Letizia Queen Letizia of Spain opted for a whimsical floral look while visiting the Europalia Espagne 2025 Festival in Brussels with her husband, King Felipe. Transitioning the print from summer to autumn, Letizia wore a pleated midi dress by Giorgio Armani, accessorised with a deep red clutch and matching heels by Magrit.

© Getty Queen Maxima Queen Maxima of the Netherlands opened the 20th edition of Beursvloer Tilburg Trade Fair and looked so stylish while doing so. Stealing the show, the royal donned a vibrant hot pink midi dress by Oscar de la Renta featuring sequin embroidered leaves and accessorised with black pumps and a matching hat.

© Getty Duchess of Sussex The Duchess of Sussex made an unexpected appearance at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week – and even made time for a dress change as she headed out to the post-show dinner. Shining in all black, Meghan Markle wore an asymmetrical dress and black pumps by the luxury French fashion label and slicked her hair into a low bun.

© Shutterstock Princess Catharina-Amalia Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands was the star of the sartorial show at the gala dinner after the swearing-in ceremony of the new Grand Duke of Luxembourg. She sparkled in a forest green tulle ballgown with an off-the-shoulder neckline by Monique Lhuillier, which retails for £11,131. Adding to the regal quality of the look, she added Queen Emma's Diamond Tiara, Queen Maxima's Diamond and Emerald Earrings, and Queen Wilhelmina's Emerald Cabochon Brooch.