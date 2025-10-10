Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pippa Middleton is the ultimate 70s siren in aviator jacket, flares and groovy prints
The Princess of Wales's younger sister is a daring dresser and has experimented with various retro items over the years - she's a 70s muse!

Pippa Middleton attends Day 3 of The Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 14, 2013 in London, England. © Getty Images
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Pippa Middleton's stylish wardrobe is so chic, we just can't get enough of it. The younger sister of the Princess of Wales, of course, loves classic, timeless pieces like her royal sibling, but we've always maintained that the wife of James Matthews has always been a little bit more daring in her fashion choices. It is important to remember that Pippa doesn't have to adhere to royal style rules like Kate and has more freedom to dress in a way that she wishes, with little worry. That being said, elegance is her middle name, and you'll never see the mother-of-three in anything that isn't chic.

Pippa clearly has a penchant for the 70s and has worn a variety of incredible items from that era over the years. Prints were huge during that time, from geometrics, as well as bold, stylised florals, nodding to the 'Flower Power' movement of the time. Flared trousers were all the rage, as were aviator sherpa jackets and tinted shades to match. Pippa has worn the lot! Keep scrolling to discover her 70s siren moments…

Pippa Middleton wearing a denim dress in 2011© FilmMagic
Pippa enjoys 70s style clotes

LISTEN: Meghan Markle's thought on Harry's family reunion

Pippa Middleton in a turquoise suit© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Pippa's jumpsuit was by Claire Mischevani

Flower power flares

Last year, in 2024, Pippa served up a phenomenal courtside look at Wimbledon, as she took her seat in the royal box to watch Italy's Lorenzo Musetti and Serbia's Novak Djokovic. We adored her look - she rocked a gorgeous jumpsuit, known as the 'Mimi' from Claire Mischevani. It featured a cinched waistline and flared wide-leg trousers as well as short bell sleeves, and we loved the floral print.

Pippa Middleton wearing an aviator jacket on December 07, 2012 in London, United Kingdom. © Getty

Pippa looked cosy yet glam in her 70s jacket

Aviator jacket

The humble aviator jacket never goes out of style and gives that real Charlie's Angels vibe. Originally designed for pilots, the famous coat is a cross between a leather jacket and a cosy hybrid. Pippa wore a stunning black version in 2012. Pippa teamed her cosy number with skinny jeans, Hollywood-style shades and a stylish bowling bag as she was snapped doing errands over a decade ago.

Pippa Middleton wearing a retro mini dress at Wimbledon in 2016© GC Images

Pippa's dress was by Tabitha Webb

Geometric print dress

Another Wimbledon ace, Pippa, donned this style in 2016, which was daring and totally unforgettable. Her vibrant frock attracted many admiring glances, as it was designed in an orange and grey colourway, with a vintage, geometric print to boot. The almost psychedelic number was still charmingly elegant and respectable with its high neckline and mindful hemline. She kept the rest of her look simple, carrying a sleek clutch bag by Kiki McDonough.

Pippa Middleton in red floaty shorts while out in London© Shutterstock

Pippa is rarely without her aviator shades

Aviator sunglasses

In 2011, Pippa teamed her ultra summery shorts with a simple black V-neck tee and a single-breasted blazer. Looking so stylish, the middle child of  Michael and Carole Middleton added a pair of red ballet flats and a pair of aviator shades, which scream 70s style and always look movie-star cool.



