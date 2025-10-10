Pippa Middleton is the ultimate 70s siren in aviator jacket, flares and groovy prints

Pippa Middleton's stylish wardrobe is so chic, we just can't get enough of it. The younger sister of the Princess of Wales, of course, loves classic, timeless pieces like her royal sibling, but we've always maintained that the wife of James Matthews has always been a little bit more daring in her fashion choices. It is important to remember that Pippa doesn't have to adhere to royal style rules like Kate and has more freedom to dress in a way that she wishes, with little worry. That being said, elegance is her middle name, and you'll never see the mother-of-three in anything that isn't chic.

Pippa clearly has a penchant for the 70s and has worn a variety of incredible items from that era over the years. Prints were huge during that time, from geometrics, as well as bold, stylised florals, nodding to the 'Flower Power' movement of the time. Flared trousers were all the rage, as were aviator sherpa jackets and tinted shades to match. Pippa has worn the lot! Keep scrolling to discover her 70s siren moments…

© FilmMagic Pippa enjoys 70s style clotes

© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Pippa's jumpsuit was by Claire Mischevani Flower power flares Last year, in 2024, Pippa served up a phenomenal courtside look at Wimbledon, as she took her seat in the royal box to watch Italy's Lorenzo Musetti and Serbia's Novak Djokovic. We adored her look - she rocked a gorgeous jumpsuit, known as the 'Mimi' from Claire Mischevani. It featured a cinched waistline and flared wide-leg trousers as well as short bell sleeves, and we loved the floral print.

© Getty Pippa looked cosy yet glam in her 70s jacket Aviator jacket The humble aviator jacket never goes out of style and gives that real Charlie's Angels vibe. Originally designed for pilots, the famous coat is a cross between a leather jacket and a cosy hybrid. Pippa wore a stunning black version in 2012. Pippa teamed her cosy number with skinny jeans, Hollywood-style shades and a stylish bowling bag as she was snapped doing errands over a decade ago.

© GC Images Pippa's dress was by Tabitha Webb Geometric print dress Another Wimbledon ace, Pippa, donned this style in 2016, which was daring and totally unforgettable. Her vibrant frock attracted many admiring glances, as it was designed in an orange and grey colourway, with a vintage, geometric print to boot. The almost psychedelic number was still charmingly elegant and respectable with its high neckline and mindful hemline. She kept the rest of her look simple, carrying a sleek clutch bag by Kiki McDonough.