Pippa Middleton's naked dresses are an 'elegant' nod to 2025's most daring trend

Pippa Middleton and her sister, the Princess of Wales, are known to dress in unison. They both tend to opt for classic, tailored pieces that are durable and will carry them throughout the season, year after year. That being said, though, mother-of-three Pippa, who is married to Hedgefunder boss James Matthews, has long been considered slightly more daring in her choices of clothing - and this could be because she isn't obliged to follow royal fashion rules that her sister is thought to adhere to as a working royal.

With that in mind, it's worth noting that the 42-year-old has already taken on the 'naked dress' trend, which is pretty prolific on the red carpet right now, but many years ago. Now, in case you need enlightening, the 'naked dress' creates the illusion of nudity, with clever sheer panelling, see-through fabric, or just playful and discreetly tasteful touches of skin, as well as flesh-toned sequins, embellishments, and appliqués. So many celebrities have been stepping out in their own take on the trend - from Margot Robbie to Jenna Ortega. Pippa's versions were super elegant, which showed just a hint of skin, which is a perfect example of how to make the risque style work for you, but in a more subtle way.

© Getty Images Margot Robbie kick-started the 'naked dress' trend in her sheer dress embellished with rhinestones

Pippa's 'naked' dresses



© Getty Pippa's nude dress she wore in 2014 was a stunning creation Back in 2014, Pippa went to the GQ Men of the Year awards at The Royal Opera House, donning a sheer beaded dress by Hugo Boss. The stunning designer style, which was sleeveless, boasted a crew and a cinched waistline, defined with a sash. The flesh-toned colour gave the illusion of bare skin, and she accessorised her look with a grey snakeskin clutch and metallic gladiator-style heels.

© WireImage We loved Pippa's Self Portrait dress she wore in 2017 In 2017, Pippa delighted the tennis set at Wimbledon, rocking a blush-hued midi dress from royally-loved label Self-Portrait. The semi-sheer lace number featured cape sleeves, waist-cinching ribbon detailing, and a contrasting white collar. The skirt overlay was almost completely see-through, but the guipure lace artfully covered her calves.



© Getty Pippa's black see-through dress was by Temperley Although naked dresses are mainly nude, other colours are always welcome, and at an event in 2013, Pippa embraced a darker sartorial side in her full-length gown by Temperley, which had a completely sheer back and mesh corset-like top. The sophisticated evening dress also featured a mermaid-style skirt and a sleeveless silhouette.

