Pippa Middleton's 'elegant' knee-high boots stomp all the fashion stereotypes

Pippa Middleton is the quiet fashion queen. Although her older sister, the Princess of Wales, is known for her elite sense of style, which is emulated by fashion houses, designer labels and bloggers all over the world, mother-of-three Pippa's style is less well known but just as classic, timeless and definitely just as chic. The wife of James Matthews often steps out in a variety of fashion items her sister loves, from dress coats and high heels to fabulous jackets, but she is ever-so slightly more daring than her royal sibling, loving a higher hem and slightly lower cut necklines.

Although Princess Kate has been pictured wearing knee-high boots over the years, they aren't a style of shoe she turns to a lot, preferring smarter options such as block heel court shoes and stilettos. But Pippa is a big fan of the winter shoe, styling them so expertly, and always in an elegant way. If you are worried about the connotations surrounding knee-high shoes, you should look to the mother-of-three for inspiration. Many may think they aren't the most flattering and can look dated, but the 42-year-old quite literally stamps all over this, showing they can be worn as part of an autumnal, capsule wardrobe.

© Getty Images Pippa at The Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham in 2013

© WireImage Pippa teamed her boots with a trench coat in 2012 Pippa's shoe trick Celebrity stylist and brand ambassador for shoe retailer Deichmann, Ellis Ranson, agrees with our style stance, telling HELLO!: "Pippa Middleton pulls off knee-high boots so well, as she considers her full look, including colour palette and matching the handbag or coat to her full look, making her whole outfit look intentional."



© GC Images Pippa often wears knee-high boots with skirts "Knee-high boots can look chic and elevate any outfit," Ellis explains. "I particularly love wearing them with a dress or skirt, which avoids bare legs. This feels more luxe for a night out, too; a blazer dress and knee-highs are the perfect combo. Always think about your proportions - don’t make everything too tight if skin is on show."



© GC Images Pippa pairs her skinny jeans with her knee-high boots Pippa is a big fan of teaming jeans with her knee-high boots, and Ellis thinks this is the way to go. "Tucking skinny jeans into the boots elongates the legs, especially with boots and trousers in a similar tone. Dark jeans and dark boots reduce visual breaks. Keep the boots minimal and opt for a block or kitten heel for comfort," the fashion professional adds.

