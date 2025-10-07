Pippa Middleton shows of glowing sun tan in ra-ra coat dress

Living together in Chelsea throughout their 20s, the Princess of Wales and her younger sister Pippa Middleton have always been style sisters. From strappy beach dresses to noughties sunglasses, it's safe to say the duo have always been so in sync with their sense of style. But while they haven't lived together for quite some time, their satorial portfolios have remained aligned. One trend we cannot help but be obsessed with is when the pair embraced the ra-ra skirt.

Kate was previously seen wearing one in 2018, wearing a burgundy red ra-ra skirt on a royal outing to the University College London. While the future queen looked gorgeous in the piece, we cannot be more obsessed with how Pippa embraced the style back in 2011. Attending the wedding of Lady Katie Percy to Patrick Valentine at St Michael's church in Alnwick, Northumberland, the then 28-year-old Pippa put her fashion credentials on full display, unveiling her glowing sun-kissed legs while wearing a black ra-ra coat dress. Pippa paired the stylish piece with a hot pink lace gown and matching hat, completing her look with a pair of classic black suede stilettos.

© UK Press via Getty Images Pippa Middleton, Sister Of Kate Middleton, Attends The Wedding Of Katie Percy To Patrick Valentine At St Michael'S Church In Alnwick, Northumberland. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Pippa and Kate's unmatched sister style

Throughout the years, Kate and Pippa have had a number of alluring shared fashion moments. One of the most fabulous was back in 2006. The duo enjoyed an evening out to Ham Polo Club in 2006 and looked impeccably chic on the hot summer's day. Pippa chose a chic strappy aquamarine sundress, which she paired with cream wedges. The mother-of-three's brilliant brunette locks were immaculately blowdried, her hair perfectly framing her natural face of summer makeup.

© Getty Images Pippa and Kate are so in sync with their sense of style

Meanwhile, Kate contrasted her lookalike family member, opting for a fiery red halterneck dress adorned with white polka dots. The summer dress was a brilliant hue of letterbox red and adorned with tiny white polka dots. With its midi length and ruching at the waist, the dress was the perfect piece to accentuate Kate's svelte figure. As for her glam, the look was quintessential 90s chic, her feathery layered brunette locks so of the era framing her face and immaculately blow-dried. Like Pippa, Kate chose a pair of red cork wedges adorned with a dramatic flower in the same elegant red hue.