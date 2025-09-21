Pippa Middleton's 'party' jumpsuit is a fashion no-go for sister Kate

The Princess of Wales's little sister, Pippa, has always dressed impeccably. It must run in the family as their mother, Carole, is also a super chic woman. With that in mind, we were checking out various looks the mother-of-three has worn over the years, and came across this gorgeous snap of the brunette beauty at a party with her husband, James Matthews, in 2017. The then newly married pair were at a charity party at Bunga Bunga Covent Garden in London, alongside Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson, and David Furnish, who were all showing their support for the Miles Frost Fund.

Pippa was wearing a body-skimming jumpsuit, which came complete with frilled detail across an asymmetrical hemline, in a dusky, light pink. She carried a red heart statement bag and teamed the style, which came from high street favourite Warehouse, with high heels and sported minimal makeup; her lightly tanned appearance shone through. Her long mane looked relaxed and lightly curled.

It got us thinking - although Pippa and Kate's style is pretty parallel (they both love classic pieces, including dress coats and skinny jeans), we have never seen Kate rock a humble jumpsuit at any time during her entire time as a royal.

© Dave Benett Pippa wearing a stunning jumpsuit at a party with her husband James in 2017

We aren't quite sure why this could be, as a variety of royal ladies have worn the all-in-one garment before, including King Charles' wife, Queen Camilla.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales has never worn a jumpsuit publicly The Princess is pretty much on her own with this one. Kate has worn suit trousers, dresses, jeans, variety of skirts, and shorts, but never an all-in-one!



Sophie wore a jumpsuit to Ascot in 2019 Royal ladies in jumpsuits Royal Ascot released its new dress code in 2018, which stated that jumpsuits were now permitted. Duchess Sophie became the first royal to experiment with and adhere to this new style rule, rocking one in 2019.

© Photo: Getty Images Sophie wore an Emilia Wickstead jumpsuit in 2019 Sophie's teal jumpsuit by Emilia Wickstead caused quite the stir at the famous horse racing event that year. Her navy blue jumpsuit had a '60s feel to it, with flared trousers and a defined waist. Paired with her fabulous circular hat in the same shade and high-heeled shoes, she was a style winner.



