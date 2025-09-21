Pippa Middleton's 'party' jumpsuit is a fashion no-go for sister Kate

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pippa Middleton's 'party' jumpsuit is a fashion no-go for sister Princess Kate
This fashion throwback from 2017 shows the Princess of Wales' sister, Pippa, at a party with her husband, James Matthews

Pippa Middleton attends as Spectator Life magazine celebrates its third birthday at the Belgraves Hotel on March 31, 2015 in London, England.© Getty Images
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales's little sister, Pippa, has always dressed impeccably. It must run in the family as their mother, Carole, is also a super chic woman. With that in mind, we were checking out various looks the mother-of-three has worn over the years, and came across this gorgeous snap of the brunette beauty at a party with her husband, James Matthews, in 2017. The then newly married pair were at a charity party at Bunga Bunga Covent Garden in London, alongside Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson, and David Furnish, who were all showing their support for the Miles Frost Fund.

Pippa was wearing a body-skimming jumpsuit, which came complete with frilled detail across an asymmetrical hemline, in a dusky, light pink. She carried a red heart statement bag and teamed the style, which came from high street favourite Warehouse, with high heels and sported minimal makeup; her lightly tanned appearance shone through. Her long mane looked relaxed and lightly curled.

It got us thinking - although Pippa and Kate's style is pretty parallel (they both love classic pieces, including dress coats and skinny jeans), we have never seen Kate rock a humble jumpsuit at any time during her entire time as a royal.

Pippa wearing a stunning jumpsuit at a party with her husband James in 2017© Dave Benett
Pippa wearing a stunning jumpsuit at a party with her husband James in 2017

We aren't quite sure why this could be, as a variety of royal ladies have worn the all-in-one garment before, including King Charles' wife, Queen Camilla.

princess kate wearing monica vinader earrings with beige trousers© Getty Images

The Princess of Wales has never worn a jumpsuit publicly

The Princess is pretty much on her own with this one. Kate has worn suit trousers, dresses, jeans, variety of skirts, and shorts, but never an all-in-one!

sophie wessex jumpsuit

Sophie wore a jumpsuit to Ascot in 2019

Royal ladies in jumpsuits

Royal Ascot released its new dress code in 2018, which stated that jumpsuits were now permitted. Duchess Sophie became the first royal to experiment with and adhere to this new style rule, rocking one in 2019.

sophie wessex jumpsuit© Photo: Getty Images

Sophie wore an Emilia Wickstead jumpsuit in 2019

Sophie's teal jumpsuit by Emilia Wickstead caused quite the stir at the famous horse racing event that year. Her navy blue jumpsuit had a '60s feel to it, with flared trousers and a defined waist. Paired with her fabulous circular hat in the same shade and high-heeled shoes, she was a style winner.


Queen Camilla wearing an bold blue wide-leg jumpsuit© Getty Images

Queen Camilla looked fabulous in this jumpsuit back in 2023

In 2023, Queen Camilla stepped out at the Queen's Reading Room Literary Festival at Hampton Court Palace, rocking an ultra-chic, royal blue jumpsuit with on-trend, ultra-wide-leg trousers. It looked sensational on the mother-of-two. She looked glowing as she swished her signature bouncy platinum blonde blow-dry and a coordinating navy blue clutch bag. Her all-in-one outfit was a custom piece by one of the royal's go-to designers, Anna Valentine.

