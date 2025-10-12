Princess Kate exuded cool in skinny jeans she hasn't worn in 2 years

The Princess of Wales always looks preened and polished for a daytime royal engagement, but she doesn't always opt for suits and heels. On this day in 2023, Kate, now 43, visited the Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre to mark World Mental Health Day, where she donned a pair of straight-leg jeans – and she hasn't worn them since. Prince William's wife opted for a dark-wash pair by Mother with a white top tucked in.

The ribbed top sat underneath a blazer, which added a sense of formality to the overall look. She did, however, shun her designer blazer collection on this occasion, and instead went for a cobalt Zara number. The double-breasted number complemented the sapphire in her heirloom tiara, while her simple tank top matched her pristine white Veja trainers.

© Getty Kate last wore her Mother jeans in 2023

Her glossy brunette locks were styled in big, bouncy waves, and her makeup look featured peachy cheeks and a warm eyeshadow look. Though Kate's styling of the Mother jeans showed her ability to rock casual and formal looks, she hasn't worn the garment since her 2023 outing – here's hoping her jeans will make a return before the end of the year!

© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock The Princess donned skinny jeans for her outing at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre

Keep scrolling to see our all-time favourite jeans moments from the royal...

Kate in jeans

1 4 Flares © Getty The Princess rocked flared jeans in Scotland Kate opted for a rarely-seen pair of flared jeans, courtesy of Mother, when she visited the charity Outfit Moray in Scotland in 2023. She dressed them with Bash's 'Coda' boots, and the star of the show, her Burberry quilted jacket.

2 4 Black © Getty Kate's outdoorsy chic featured black jeans Kate hasn't been seen in black jeans in two years, but in 2021 she rocked them stylishly during a visit to Alexandra Park Sports Hub in Glasgow. Dressed appropriately for an outdoorsy engagement, she opted for boots and a quilted Ganni gilet.

3 4 Mid-wash © Getty Kate wore the denim jeans to visit the Natural History Museum in June 2021 In 2021, she went for a super casual pair of mid-wash jeans while visiting The Urban Nature Project at The Natural History Museum. She elevated the denim with a salmon pink blazer by Chloe.

4 4 Khaki © Getty Khaki jeans also feature in Kate's denim collection Way back in 2017, Kate paid Farms for City Children in Arlingham a visit. Going full country girl chic, the royal donned khaki biker jeans with a khakiTroy London waxed parka, a blue Gap gingham shirt, a J. Crew navy cashmere sweater, and tasselled boots by Penelope Chilvers.