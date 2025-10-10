Princess Kate gives us all a lesson on how to make tights look less frumpy

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton gives us all a lesson on how to make tights look less frumpy
The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis is the perfect example of how to make your tights look modern

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, wears polka dot dress and hat as she attends The Order of The Garter service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on June 19, 2023 in Windsor, England. © Getty Images
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales has always adhered to royal style rules, and one thing that the wife of Prince William is never without is an incredible pair of tights. Come rain or shine, the royal is always in her pantyhose, and they range from opaque and denier to flesh-coloured. She teams them with flats, boots, and of course, high heels. Many consider tights to be a rather frumpy wardrobe item, but one look at Kate shows they definitely are not.

While it's not said to be strictly enforced, the late Queen Elizabeth II was believed to prefer royal ladies to wear tights for formal events. Tights add a certain sense of elegance when it comes to outfits. There's an air of fineness when one wears them;  covering your bare legs gives a super polished finish to any look and commands respect and mindfulness in any situation. Also, they keep you warm in those chilly months, and mean that you can still wear your favorite skirts and dresses, without having to freeze.

Kate collects degree in a collarless shirt and black pencil skirt© Getty
Kate has always worn tights - here's the royal in 2005 at university

kate walking with william in black outfits© Getty Images

Kate teamed her Roland Mouret coat dress with tights

Opaque

Last month, the Princess of Wales attended the Duchess of Kent's funeral at Westminster Cathedral in London. The 43-year-old was seen wearing a black dress with a bow adorning the neckline and a row of covered buttons down the front by Roland Mouret. She added her Jane Taylor 'Halo' pillbox hat with a satin bow, which had a delicate veil covering her face. Kate also wore sheer black tights, which looked respectable with her high-heeled pumps.

Kate Middleton visits a UCL Developmental Neuroscience Lab at UCL London on November 21, 2018 in London, England.© WireImage

The Princess kept out the chill with her thick black tights in 2018

Thick black tights

In 2018, Kate paid a visit to the University College London, wearing a dazzling Paule Ka skirt suit that she had worn many times before in deepest cranberry. The skirt was of the ra-ra variety and finished just above the knee. So Kate added sleek black tights, which she teamed with block heels. It gave her legs a streamlined look

Kate Middleton wearinga purple dress and shiny tights on day 1 of their Diamond Jubilee tour on September 11, 2012 in Singapore. © Getty Images

The royal's shiny tights were so 80s glam

Nude high gloss tights

Back in 2012, Kate actually kick-started a nude tights revolution! Then known as the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate looked stunning in a graphic print purple dress on the first day of their Diamond Jubilee tour in Singapore. During an evening event, Kate wowed the crowds in her shiny tights, which gave her a glam 80s look.

princess kate ready for fall© Getty Images

KateMiddleton and William visit Only Connect and ex-offenders projects on November 19, 2013 in London, England.© Getty Images

Kate matched her tights with her shoes expertly in 2013

Brown tights and brown boots

Kate looked fabulous back in 2013 at the Only Connect head office in Kings Cross, London, rocking a pair of brown suede ankle boots with matching brown tights, which went perfectly with her printed dress. The autumnal style looked so chic - a chocolate masterpiece.

