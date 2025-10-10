Princess Kate gives us all a lesson on how to make tights look less frumpy

The Princess of Wales has always adhered to royal style rules, and one thing that the wife of Prince William is never without is an incredible pair of tights. Come rain or shine, the royal is always in her pantyhose, and they range from opaque and denier to flesh-coloured. She teams them with flats, boots, and of course, high heels. Many consider tights to be a rather frumpy wardrobe item, but one look at Kate shows they definitely are not.

While it's not said to be strictly enforced, the late Queen Elizabeth II was believed to prefer royal ladies to wear tights for formal events. Tights add a certain sense of elegance when it comes to outfits. There's an air of fineness when one wears them; covering your bare legs gives a super polished finish to any look and commands respect and mindfulness in any situation. Also, they keep you warm in those chilly months, and mean that you can still wear your favorite skirts and dresses, without having to freeze.

© Getty Kate has always worn tights - here's the royal in 2005 at university

© Getty Images Kate teamed her Roland Mouret coat dress with tights Opaque Last month, the Princess of Wales attended the Duchess of Kent's funeral at Westminster Cathedral in London. The 43-year-old was seen wearing a black dress with a bow adorning the neckline and a row of covered buttons down the front by Roland Mouret. She added her Jane Taylor 'Halo' pillbox hat with a satin bow, which had a delicate veil covering her face. Kate also wore sheer black tights, which looked respectable with her high-heeled pumps.

© WireImage The Princess kept out the chill with her thick black tights in 2018 Thick black tights In 2018, Kate paid a visit to the University College London, wearing a dazzling Paule Ka skirt suit that she had worn many times before in deepest cranberry. The skirt was of the ra-ra variety and finished just above the knee. So Kate added sleek black tights, which she teamed with block heels. It gave her legs a streamlined look

© Getty Images The royal's shiny tights were so 80s glam Nude high gloss tights Back in 2012, Kate actually kick-started a nude tights revolution! Then known as the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate looked stunning in a graphic print purple dress on the first day of their Diamond Jubilee tour in Singapore. During an evening event, Kate wowed the crowds in her shiny tights, which gave her a glam 80s look.



