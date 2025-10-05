Meghan Markle surprises in slinky backless dress for solo Paris trip

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise return to Europe for the first time since 2023 on Saturday as she attended Paris Fashion Week – and what a pair of looks! Meghan Markle, 44, was seen attending the Balenciaga fashion show and dinner on this solo outing, and looked incredible. For the dinner, Prince Harry's wife opted for a Balenciaga black midi dress with an asymmetrical front panel that swept over one shoulder and covered her arm to the elbow – so elegant.

The gown also featured a figure-skimming cut and a floaty skirt that skimmed the shin and a low back. Accessorising her look, the former As Ever founder wore black satin Balenciaga pumps with a razor-sharp pointed toe and an array of gorgeous jewels – a Cartier 'Love Yellow Gold Bracelet' and stacked beaded bracelets, while her diamond engagement ring stole the show.

© Getty Meghan knows you can't go wrong with a LBD Her beauty look was pared-back but totally chic. She opted for a wash of warm brown eyeshadow over her eyelids and a chocolate brown kohl liner in her waterline, as well as a swipe of mascara. Her complexion was glowing thanks to a sweeping of highlighter over her cheekbones, and the look was topped off with a glossy lip. Her raven tresses were swept back into a slicked low bun for a clean finish.



© Getty Meghan made her European return in all white Meghan's first 2025 Paris Fashion Week look Earlier in the day, Meghan made her 2025 Paris Fashion Week debut in all-white. Her look featured a long-sleeve top with a scarf section that fell to the ground over one shoulder. She also wore wide-leg trousers and elevated her look with the same black heels that she wore later that day.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meghan Markle - From Hollywood star to philanthropist

© Getty Meghan's look oozed clean girl chic Once again, her hair was slicked back, and she donned a milky pink manicure. The star of With Love, Meghan, joined The Devil Wears Prada actress Anne Hathaway, Emily in Paris star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, singer FK Twigs, and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the fashion show.



© Getty Anna, who attended with film director Baz Luhrmann, complemented Meghan There was another famous face at the show whose approval every member of the style set looks for. Meghan bumped into former Vogue editor Anna Wintour, the pair greeting each other with a kiss on the cheek before British-born journalist Anna gave her verdict on Meghan's outfit. "Beautiful, cherie. You look amazing," Anne said.

