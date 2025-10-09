Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle stuns in daring Armani power suit for NYC gala
The Duchess of Sussex rocked a gorgeous Armani suit as she received the Humanitarians of the Year Award at the Project Healthy Minds gala in New York

Image© WireImage
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
40 minutes ago
The Duchess of Sussex was up to her usual fashionable tricks on Thursday evening as she stepped out alongside her husband, Prince Harry, to receive the Humanitarians of the Year Award at the Project Healthy Minds gala. Meghan Markle, 44, looked radiant in a daring black Armani power suit that featured accentuated shoulders with what appeared to be no top underneath. 

For her accessories, the mother-of-two opted for a gold chunky necklace and diamond earrings. As far as her hair was concerned, Meghan went for an elegant and chic ponytail, and she kept her makeup equally as simple, with a fresh and glowing look and a nude glossy lip.

Held at Spring Studios, an event space in Soho often used for fashion week, the annual gala kicked off with a cocktail reception and immersive artistic installation by Keith Lissner before guests took their seats for a dinner and awards presentation hosted by Carson Daly.

The annual Gala "unites cultural, artistic, business, and civic leaders to champion mental health awareness" with the goal to highlight "the transformative power of community in fostering new conversations about mental health and shaping cultural perspectives." Savannah Guthrie and her husband Mike Feldman are among the chairs of this year's event, which will also see in the mental health field.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala at Spring Studios on October 09, 2025 in New York City. © Getty Images
Meghan paired her suit with bold jewelry

Meghan wore a daring Armani power suit, matching with her husband who also wore a black suit with a grey tie.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex 3rd Annual Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Gala© Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Meghan and Harry walked in hand in hand

The pair arrived hand-in-hand, and kept a close hold of each other as they posed for pictures.

Meghan takes Paris

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week© Getty
Meghan's appearance was her first in Europe for two years

Meghan's evening in New York was her first public outing since she took Paris by storm during Fashion Week last week. Attending the Balenciaga fashion show, the former Suits star made a surprise appearance in winter whites. Her look featured wide-leg trousers and a long-sleeve jacket featuring cape detailing.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show © Getty
Meghan wore all white and slicked her hair back

For her accessories, she opted for black satin heels and a matching clutch, pieces that served her well during the Balenciaga dinner later that night.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex walking into event at night in black dress© Getty
Meghan switched to a black evening dress - and looked so chic

For this, she swapped all-white for all-black as she slipped into an asymmetrical cocktail dress. Her beauty looked matched the quiet elegance of her outfit, with her makeup artist and friend Daniel Martin nailing a natural glow with radiant cheeks, glossy lips, and sumptuous warm brown eyes. Meanwhile, her raven locks were slicked off her face into a low bun for a high-fashion look.

(L-R) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attend the One805LIVE! 2025 concert © Getty
Meghan channeled vintage bombshell in a polo dress

Before this, she was spotted closer to home as she and Harry formed a power couple at the One805LIVE! 2025 concert. On this occasion, she wore a navy Carolina Herrera polo dress. "The dress is currently available online as part of Carolina Herrera's current collection and is a true investment piece," Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, wrote at the time. "Its sleek design and classic cut mean this is the kind of dress Meghan will have in her closet forevermore, and she can bring it out each season, knowing it will never date."

