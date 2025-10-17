Princess Beatrice puts a modern spin on a bustle dress - with 'flirty' hemline

As the days grow shorter and the shops begin to stock Christmas gifts, our attention turns to what we'll be wearing in the festive winter 2025 season. And what better inspiration than some of our favourite royals? The year was 2014, and Princess Beatrice was flexing her fashion muscle as she entered the famous Sandringham Church on 25 December. It was the annual royal Christmas Day Service in King's Lynn, and the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson joined her other royal cousins to celebrate the day in an array of stylish outfits. For this particular year, Beatrice, 26 years old at the time, opted for a modern take on the mini skirt. The now 37-year-old wore a striped coat that doubled as a dress as she walked around the church grounds with her sister Princess Eugenie by her side.

Featuring a bustle mini-skirt, the princess's silver and black striped coat featured long sleeves and was fastened across her chest with double-breasted buttons. Its collar was black and it fastened around her waist with a fabric-style belt featuring loose ends hanging down by her side. The coat also had buttoned lapels that sat on her shoulders and was designed to crease and drape at the back of the skirt, creating the Victorian era bustle effect.

The royal added some minimal accessories to tie her outfit together including a black circular fascinator that featured a black ribbon tied in a knot, which she wore on the side of her head. She paired the coat with some black tights and kept her hands warm with a pair of gloves in the same colour. Beatrice finished off the look with some heeled boots in black that had a suede panel around her ankle.

She carried a small black envelope clutch bag and wore her long auburn red hair loose down her back. The princess wore light makeup for the occasion that saw all the royals come together in the Christmas spirit, and added a pink lip to elevate her chosen glam that day.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice showed off her sense of style and took inspiration from the Victorian era

What does a stylist think?

Angela Kyte, stylist, told HELLO!: "Princess Beatrice brings a refreshingly modern energy to traditional royal dressing with this bold monochrome look. Her ensemble centres on a structured mini skirt, a daring yet elegant choice that nods to youthful confidence while remaining perfectly polished. The shorter hemline injects playfulness into a classic silhouette, showcasing Beatrice’s evolving fashion maturity and willingness to reinterpret royal codes."

© Getty Images She accessorised with all black items to complete her look at Sandringham

The expert continued explaining: "The skirt’s horizontal black and silver lace stripes add dimension and movement, creating a trompe-l’œil effect that flatters and elongates. The tailored cut balances the flirtiness of the length, keeping the look refined rather than rebellious. When paired with opaque black tights and sleek heels, Beatrice achieves a sophisticated finish that feels both winter-appropriate and contemporary.

"The matching fitted jacket cinches the waist, creating a feminine hourglass line that harmonises with the mini’s structured volume. Her black pillbox hat and minimal accessories keep the attention firmly on the statement silhouette, demonstrating an assured understanding of proportion and restraint. What’s most striking is how confidently she reclaims the mini for royal daywear, proof that regal dressing can evolve without losing decorum."