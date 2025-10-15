Princess Beatrice shows off glowing sun tan in vibrant strapless minidress

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have had so many iconic fashion moments over the years. One of the most vibrant on eldest sister Beatrice's part was back in 2010, when the now-mother-of-two was just 21. Stepping out alongside her younger sister at an event in aid of The Elephant Family at Royal Hospital Chelsea. For the occasion, Beatrice rocked a vibrant yellow strapless sundress, showing off her fabulously tanned legs. The striking gown was adorned with a vertical frill along the front and accessorised by the royal with a pair of gold cork wedges. As for her hair, Beatrice styled her iconic fiery locks down and straight.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie also looked fabulous, wearing a white mini dress, matching her sister in grey cork wedges. Adding a touch of noughties glamour, Eugenie styled her hair across her face and poker straight

The pair were always dressed similarly The pair, even now, coordinate with their fashion, but have very good humour about the adorable matching outfits their mum, Sarah Ferguson, would dress them up in as children. In fact, Eugenie used to do a weekly fashion throwback on Instagram where she would highlight one of the pair's most fabulous twinning moments from their youth.

One unforgettable moment was back in 2001 when the siblings joined other members of the royal family at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle for a service celebrating the 80th birthday of their grandfather, Prince Philip. "Bea and I are laughing hysterically after contemplating what on earth was in our handbags that day going to church…" she captioned the photo. "We quite clearly are loving our full lime green and lilac suits!! "The shoes, the headbands… yes to the 90s…" she continued, adding the hashtags #flashbackfriday, #limegreen and #lilac.