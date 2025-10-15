Princess Beatrice's 15-year-old Zara dress proves she's a timeless style muse

Princess Beatrice has been attending public events for as long as she can remember, but on 14 October, she proved that some pieces in her wardrobe never go out of style. The 37-year-old daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York was seen enjoying a night out in London as she headed to the grand opening of The Chancery Rosewood hotel in Grosvenor Square with her husband of five years, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a British luxury property developer who descends from Italian nobility.
Princess Beatrice was seen wearing a black coat dress, which, according to the Royal British Fashion blogger on Instagram, is from Zara and is a re-wear from 2010. The structured number featured six buttons down the front to give it a military look, as well as boxy shoulders, and a hem that sat just above the knee.
She teamed it with a black scoop-neck dress underneath to lengthen the hemline of the overall look and added a pair of classic black heels with a thin ankle strap and stiletto heel, the 'Alhambra Pumps' by Tabitha Simmons. 14 October was the second night in a row that the princess took those exact stilettos for a spin. The night before, the niece of King Charles made an appearance at the Art of Wishes Gala, a special event bringing together supporters, artists, and gallerists for a live auction to raise money for Make-A-Wish UK. This charity grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.
Here, the mother of daughters Sienna and Athena, whom she shares with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, styled the designer heels with the 'The Wild Rose Midi Dress' from the now-defunct British fashion label, The Vampire's Wife. She also took the 'Espey Clutch in Black Elaphe with Crystal-Embellished Clasp' by Fiona Kotur out with her.
"The fact that her coat is a 15-year-old Zara piece proves that great style transcends trends; it's all about great fit and good tailoring, worn with confidence," Angela Kyte, luxury stylist with a decade of experience, tells us. "The structured silhouette and cinched waist create a beautifully feminine shape, while the choice to rewear it underscores her thoughtful approach to fashion." Having reported on Beatrice's sartorial moves for two years, I know this isn't the first time she has worn the beloved high street brand. Keep scrolling for proof...