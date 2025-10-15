Princess Beatrice's 15-year-old Zara dress proves she's a timeless style muse

Princess Beatrice has been attending public events for as long as she can remember, but on 14 October, she proved that some pieces in her wardrobe never go out of style. The 37-year-old daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York was seen enjoying a night out in London as she headed to the grand opening of The Chancery Rosewood hotel in Grosvenor Square with her husband of five years, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a British luxury property developer who descends from Italian nobility.

Princess Beatrice was seen wearing a black coat dress, which, according to the Royal British Fashion blogger on Instagram, is from Zara and is a re-wear from 2010. The structured number featured six buttons down the front to give it a military look, as well as boxy shoulders, and a hem that sat just above the knee.

© Getty Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was also in attendance

She teamed it with a black scoop-neck dress underneath to lengthen the hemline of the overall look and added a pair of classic black heels with a thin ankle strap and stiletto heel, the 'Alhambra Pumps' by Tabitha Simmons. 14 October was the second night in a row that the princess took those exact stilettos for a spin. The night before, the niece of King Charles made an appearance at the Art of Wishes Gala, a special event bringing together supporters, artists, and gallerists for a live auction to raise money for Make-A-Wish UK. This charity grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

© Getty Princess Beatrice recycled a black Zara dress from 2010

Here, the mother of daughters Sienna and Athena, whom she shares with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, styled the designer heels with the 'The Wild Rose Midi Dress' from the now-defunct British fashion label, The Vampire's Wife. She also took the 'Espey Clutch in Black Elaphe with Crystal-Embellished Clasp' by Fiona Kotur out with her.



© Getty Princess Beatrice wore The Vampire's Wife's 'Wild Rose' dress the night before

"The fact that her coat is a 15-year-old Zara piece proves that great style transcends trends; it's all about great fit and good tailoring, worn with confidence," Angela Kyte, luxury stylist with a decade of experience, tells us. "The structured silhouette and cinched waist create a beautifully feminine shape, while the choice to rewear it underscores her thoughtful approach to fashion." Having reported on Beatrice's sartorial moves for two years, I know this isn't the first time she has worn the beloved high street brand. Keep scrolling for proof...

Princess Beatrice in Zara

1 4 On the red carpet © Stephen Coke/Shutterstock Princess Beatrice first wore the heels to the Jimmy Choo cocktail evening in 2016 In October 2016, the royal paired these double-strapped Zara heels with a trench coat and briefcase-style bag as she attended the Project Healthy Minds Gala, an event raising awareness of greater mental health support, in New York.

2 4 With polka dots © Getty Princess Beatrice wore a spotty dress from Crida Milano In September 2024, Beatrice opted for a cropped Zara jacket over a polka dot dress as she made an appearance at a charity day on behalf of Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund, which raised millions for good causes in memory of American global financial services company BGC's colleagues lost on 9/11.

3 4 With her sister © Instagram/princesseugenie Princess Beatrice attended her sister's event in a Zara skirt In September 2025, she wore a fit-and-flare Zara skirt with buttons on the hip as she supported her sister Princess Eugenie, 35, who hosted an event revealing a project showing the connection between fake fashion and forced labour in line with The Anti-Slavery Collective, the organisation she co-founded with Julia de Boinville to tackle forced work in business supply chains.

4 4 At the Grand Prix © Formula 1 via Getty Images Princess Beatrice opted for Zara flats She took her Zara style international in April 2025 when she joined Princess Eugenie and her husband at the Bahrain Grand Prix. She accessorised her 'Silvana' dress from Sezane with gold Zara flats – weather-appropriate and stylish!