Princess Beatrice gives 'wild' foil dress royal seal of approval with seasonal makeover

It isn't every day that Princess Beatrice steps out for a public date night with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, but the royal couple made the exception on 13 October as they made an appearance at the Art of Wishes Gala. The special event brings together supporters, artists, and gallerists for a live auction to raise money for Make-A-Wish UK, a charity that grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. On the night, the daughter of the King's brother, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, opted for a dress from the now-defunct fashion label, The Vampire's Wife, which closed down in 2024, as she joined singer Sam Ryder and former Dragon's Den star Kelly Hoppen at the event.

The rare find was the beautiful 'Wild Rose Midi Dress', which featured a lace foil overlay with a floral design. The shin-skimming garment also featured fluted sleeves, a belted waistline, and boxy shoulders for added structure. The skirt also had a ruffled layer, giving the dress a sense of movement.

"This outfit demonstrates an elevated understanding of texture, proportion, and occasion dressing. The black lace overlay, interwoven with red floral embroidery, creates a dynamic visual depth that feels both romantic and directional. It's a nod to vintage couture with a contemporary twist," Oriona Robb, a fashion stylist with over 20 years of experience, tells us. "The cinched waist defines her silhouette, while the ruffled cuffs and hemline add movement and femininity without overpowering her frame."

© Getty Princess Beatrice wore The Vampire's Wife's 'Wild Rose' dress For her accessories, Beatrice kept things simple to allow her metallic gown to do the talking. She carried the 'Espey Clutch in Black Elaphe with Crystal-Embellished Clasp' by Fiona Kotur, and for her shoes, the niece of King Charles opted for Tabitha Simmons' 'Alhambra Pumps' in black satin with a pointed toe and skinny ankle strap.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Princess Beatrice attended with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Beauty-wise, Beatrice opted for a pared-back look, styling her auburn locks in loose curls and donning a light gold eyeshadow look. As a writer on HELLO!'s Lifestyle Desk, I've been following Beatrice's fashionable outings for the last two years, so I know that The Vampire's Wife is a favourite of hers.

© Spotify Princess Beatrice looked divine wearing The Vampire's Wife In April 2024, the royal attended 'Talk the Future of Tech in the UK', an event hosted by music streaming platform Spotify, in line with her work in technology (she was appointed Director of Purpose Economy Intelligence Ltd, a software development company, in July 2025). For this event, the royal rocked a dress from The Vampire's Wife, which featured the same silhouette, with fluted sleeves and a floaty skirt, but chose a warmer colour palette in the ditsy floral print.



© Getty Mica Paris joined Princess Beatrice at The Lady Garden Gala Her appearance at the Art of Wishes Gala is also not the first time Beatrice has opted for a metallic dress. The royal, who shares daughters Sienna and Athena with her husband Edoardo, was seen at The Lady Garden Gala at Claridge's Hotel, an event which raises money for The Lady Garden Foundation, a national gynaecological cancer charity.

© Getty Princess Beatrice took this metallic dress for a spin atThe Lady Garden Gala 2022 She wore a black midi dress with gold shiny flowers embellished all over the garment. Her cut-out heels and the croc print black clutch featuring her initials were the ideal finishing touches. Also in attendance was singer Mica Paris and Beatrice's close friend, the nutritionist Gabriela Peacock.