Princess Beatrice dazzles at glamorous charity gala alongside husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice was glowing as she stepped out at the 2025 Art of Wishes Gala in London on Monday night, looking incredible in a sparkly black dress alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The 37-year-old's gown featured a high neck, quarter-length sleeves with lace trimmings, and red rose designs. She added a thin black belt, a black clutch and black pointed heels to complete the look. Beatrice kept her makeup natural and wore her red hair down in soft curls. Edoardo looked dashing in a black suit and polka-dot tie as he spent the night by his wife's side.

The event, which took place at the Chancery Rosewood Hotel, included a live auction featuring both art and "spectacular non-art auction prizes donated from incredible brands and businesses offering exclusive experiences as well as luxury products," as per the website. One of the more exciting prizes was the opportunity to act in Starlight, the film written, directed by and starring Michael Brando, the grandson of legendary actor Marlon Brando.

Just days prior to her appearance at the charity event, Beatrice stopped in New York to celebrate the wedding of her longtime friend, James Green. He tied the knot with James Hirschfeld in Long Island, with Beatrice opting to wear a stunning, sparkling navy gown from The Vampire's Wife brand to the event. The dress featured puff-sleeved shoulders, a ruffled skirt, and gothic-inspired layering towards the hem.

2025 has been quite the year for Beatrice, who celebrated her 37th birthday with a touching tribute from Edoardo on August 9. "Happy Birthday to my BEAUTIFUL wife. You are the greatest. We love you so much. E,W,S,A xxxx," he wrote on Instagram. The initials stand for the names of their family members, including Edoardo himself, his son Christopher Woolf (whose nickname is Wolfie), and their daughters Sienna and Athena.

The happy couple welcomed Athena in January, with the baby arriving several weeks premature. Beatrice opened up about Athena's birth in a candid British Vogue essay, sharing that it was a "humbling" experience as well as a terrifying one. "Nothing quite prepares you for the moment when you realise your baby is going to arrive early," she wrote. "There's so little control. Will she arrive healthy? Will there be complications? How will you juggle the rest of family life while trying to keep a tiny human safe and well?"

"Like countless other expectant mums, I lay awake in the weeks leading up to birth, trying to monitor each movement of the baby in my tummy and asking myself a thousand times 'What if this happens, or what if that happens?'" She added that baby Athena was doing well, and that the family was smitten with the new addition.

Beatrice's mother, Sarah Ferguson, couldn't have been more proud of her daughter and their blended family, and took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her newest grandchild.

"Overflowing with love and joy to be able to welcome Athena Elizabeth Rose into the world," she exclaimed. "She is already so adored, and I'm incredibly blessed to be a Granny once again. So proud of Edo, Beatrice and the rest of my little 5-a-side team!"

