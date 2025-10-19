WATCH: Meghan Markle moved to tears during heartfelt memorial

Meghan Markle was visbily moved to tears as she and Prince Harry stepped out on Saturday to support their close friends, Kelly McKee Zajfen and Julian Zajfen as they honoured the memory of their late son, George. The Duchess of Sussex posted a number of snaps and clips from the annual George Zajfen Tennis Tournament – an event set up by Kelly, George's mother and Meghan's friend of almost two decades. Kelly, Julian and their daughter, Lily, gave a heartfelt speech about their son and brother, who died unexpectedly in 2022 at the age of nine after contracting meningitis. Meghan, who was supported by her husband, Prince Harry, dabbed away tears as she listened to her friend speak.

Posting to Instagram, Meghan wrote: "Proudly supporting the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament," along with snaps of Meghan hugging Kelly. Another picture showed the couple's daughter, Lily, hugging Harry with the caption: "Our other favorite Lily," a nod to their daughter Princess Lilibet, who is often simply referred to as 'Lili' by the Harry and Meghan.

About Kelly McKee Zajfen and Meghan Markle's close-knit bond

Kelly and Meghan have been friends for close to almost two decades, and first met when Meghan's ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, introduced her to his friend, Julian and his wife, Kelly. The model has previously praised Meghan and their long-standing friendship. During a Q&A with followers on her Instagram Stories, Kelly was asked about her and Meghan's relationship. The former model replied, writing: "I've actually known her for almost 20 years? She even came to my wedding (15 years ago!), and she's been the most amazing, nurturing, fun, loving human. She's been by my side, especially since Georgie died, and I cherish our friendship very much."

The two best friends have a long-documented friendship and even stepped out together at a charity event for the Los Angeles Children's Hospital in October 2024. The day was in support of the model's late son, George, who tragically died in 2022 from COVID and viral meningitis when he was just 9. Kelly wrote on Instagram that the "incredible day" was "full of emotions and lots of love"; she explained that the money from the event would "go directly to supporting children in foster care, ensuring they have the legal protections, resources and opportunities they deserve in honour of [their] beautiful son Georgie."

© Meghan Markle Instagram Meghan was snapped alongside her friend of 20 years, Kelly McKee, and her daughter, Lily.

© Variety via Getty Images Kelly and Meghan have been friends for close to two decades

She continued: "Our community showed up in a big way and I'm in awe! Get ready for days of posting images of this magical afternoon because I have so many people to thank and shout from the roof tops just how amazing you all are! But first, to our presenting sponsors, the Archewell Foundation. Harry and Meghan, you have been such a guiding light for our family not just in the way you have shown up in friendship but how you have shown up through the incredible work the Archewell Foundation does every day."