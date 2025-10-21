Pippa Middleton is the ultimate Chelsea girl with power-cinched wrap dress

Pippa Middleton's noughties looks are a feast for the eyes, and we cannot help but obsess over this iconic Chelsea girl moment in 2011. Strutting along the perfectly paved roads in SW3, where she lived with her future Queen sister, the Princess of Wales, the then 27-year-old Pippa was the ultimate It-girl. Wearing a fabulous waist-cinching dress in a lilac hue and adorned with white flowers. Pippa was the toast of the King's road, completing her ensemble with a pair of silver cork wedges, which she matched with her silver handbag.

Protecting her eyes from the beating sun rays, Pippa added a pair of white sunglasses. Meanwhile, she wore her brunette tresses immaculately blow-dried and down.

© FilmMagic Pippa was the ultimate noughties It-girl

Pippa's noughties trends

One thing that cannot go unnoticed is Pippa's dedication to a trend. One stand-out fashion moment was back in 2011 when Pippa fully embraced the ra-ra trend. Attending the wedding of Lady Katie Percy to Patrick Valentine at St Michael's church in Alnwick, Northumberland, the then 28-year-old Pippa put her fashion credentials on full display, unveiling her glowing sun-kissed legs while wearing a black ra-ra coat dress.

© UK Press via Getty Images Pippa embraced the ra-ra trend back in 2011

Pippa paired the stylish piece with a hot pink lace gown and matching hat, completing her look with a pair of classic black suede stilettos.

Red carpet glam

Whether it was walking the streets of Chelsea or a red carpet event, Pippa's noughties wardrobe was an enviable one. According to our archives, one more glamorous outing saw the now-mother-of-three wearing an ultra-plunging floor-length gown. The halterneck number was a silk ensemble adorned with bold angular patterns in pastel colours with additions of black.

© UK Press via Getty Images Pippa wore a floor-length ballgown in 2008 that was untimely chic

The fabulous number was worn by Pippa when she attended the Berkeley Square End Of Summer Ball in 2008. The tanned beauty completed her look with the ultimate pair of noughties killer heels: white satin and covered in diamantes.

HELLO!'s experts weigh in

According to HELLO!'s long-standing Lifestyle Editor, Nichola Murphy, whose work regularly covers royal and celebrity fashion: "Before her sister the Princess of Wales married into the royal family, Pippa Middleton embraced bolder fashion choices, which we have rarely seen since the royal wedding in 2011. Geometric prints, flirty shorter hems and aviator sunglasses were just some of the key pillars of Pippa's noughties and teens-inspired wardrobe – and this look incorporates them all. It proves Pippa is the master of balancing youthful silhouettes and playful colours without stepping into daring territory."