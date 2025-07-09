Pippa Middleton's 'summer dress of 2025' verdict leaves HELLO! readers totally divided

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pippa Middleton's 'summer dress of 2025' verdict leaves HELLO! readers divided
Pippa Middleton court-side of Centre Court during the men's final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England. © WireImage

See the sister of the Princess of Wales' summer dress that caused quite a stir

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Pippa Middleton, the ever-so-stylish sister of the Princess of Wales, has had many iconic and glamorous fashion moments.

The socialite, 41, looked absolutely incredible last year when she made her appearance at Wimbledon, where she has become a notable regular.

We asked our readers whether they thought that the always elegant author's outfit was ahead of its time: "Do you agree Pippa's dress is the style of summer 2025?"

Just under 60% of respondents gave a firm 'no', suggesting that perhaps Pippa's style doesn't quite have the chokehold it once did over the British public.

Pippa Middleton court-side of Centre Court© Karwai Tang
Pippa Middleton's Wimbledon dress last years divided HELLO! readers

Meanwhile, 40% of readers did agree, suggesting that the younger daughter of Carole Middleton might still be a little bit ahead of the curve when it comes to her fashion.

Pippa Middleton's surprise appearance

On Sunday, Pippa made her first public appearance in six months, joining her husband, James Matthews, for a special day out at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone.

Going for a gorgeous smart-casual ensemble, she opted for a white midi dress from London-based brand Usisi Sister, which featured a belted waistline and utility pockets down the front.

Pippa Middleton at Silverstone© Alamy
Pippa Middleton made a surprise appearance at Silverstone

Pippa paired it with a beautiful suede jacket in a tan colour from Sezane, which she threw casually over her shoulders for a relaxed look.

To accessorise, she wore a pair of lace-up wedges in a cream colour from Castañer, a pair of Finlay & Co sunglasses, a brand that the daughter of the Princess Royal, Zara Tindall, often turns to, and carried the 'Mabel' bag from Emmy London.

The older sister of James Middleton also sported what might be her shortest bob ever – she had it styled straight, and tucked behind her ear to show off her stud earrings.

Scroll down to take a look at our favourite Pippa Middleton fashion moments…

Apil 2011, Pippa Middleton with Grace van Cutsem (L) and Eliza Lopez (R) arrive for the marriage of Their Royal Highnesses Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)© Getty

For her sister's wedding in 2011, Pippa made headlines with her incredible Alexander McQueen cowl-neck gown, designed by Sarah Burton, who also made Princess Kate's bridal dress for the day.

2012, Pippa Middleton seen on streets of Manhattan on September 4, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)© Getty

Back in 2012, Pippa opted for a striking block colour dress from Paper London, with a Kate Spade handbag and a pair of shoes that matched it perfectly. 

2023, Pippa Middleton attends the Heart Hero Awards 2023 at Glaziers Hall on December 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/WireImage)© Getty

By 2023, Pippa's style had completely transformed into something even more elegant and chic, much like her older sister.

For the Heart Hero Awards, she donned the most beautiful green midi dress in a beautiful floral lace pattern.

2023, Pippa Middleton departs Westminster Abbey after the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Getty

Always ahead of the curve, Pippa opted for the most beautiful butter yellow coat dress from Claire Mischevani for the King's Coronation in 2023.

