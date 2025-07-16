Is this Pippa Middleton's 3 children's 'timeless' new summer wardrobe?

The Princess of Wales's children have worn Pepa London's beautiful creations, so it seems apt that their latest collection is royal-inspired.

Founder Pepa González has collaborated with Historic Royal Palaces (HRP) on a limited-edition capsule collection, inspired by royal childhood and British ceremonial dressing.

The designer and her team were given access to the Royal Ceremonial Dress Collection, housed primarily at Hampton Court Palace and containing 10,000 items of historic dress from the 16th century to the present day.

"It all started with a conversation through the luxury organisation, Walpole, of which we are both members," Pepa tells HELLO! of the brand's partnership with HRP.

"Additionally, I have long admired the royal family and regal clothing from past generations, which is where I take a lot of my inspiration from in my designs.

© Pepa London The shoot for the collection took place at Hampton Court Palace, complete with a corgi

"When the opportunity came up to partner with Historic Royal Palaces, it just felt like such a natural match. Both of our organisations care deeply about heritage, craftsmanship and storytelling. When they invited us to explore the Royal Ceremonial Dress Collection, it was an immediate, 'Yes!' The whole experience felt like a beautiful alignment of values - a chance to celebrate royal childhood through a very modern, heartfelt lens."

Among the items that provided inspiration for the collaboration were two Liberty print floral dresses worn by then Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, which are currently on display at Kensington Palace's Dress Codes exhibition.

© Pepa London Floral dresses inspired by childhood dresses worn by Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret

"You could almost feel the closeness between the sisters just by looking at the fabric, that sense of shared joy and family," Pepa says: "Those dresses really captured something timeless and tender, and they became a key reference point for the floral pieces in the collection.

"We also drew inspiration from sailor suits and mariner pieces worn by Queen Victoria's children, which we reinterpreted in a modern silhouette with crisp cottons, gold piping, and a more tailored finish."

© Pepa London Sailor outfits inspired by the Victorian era

With a palette of soft pinks, baby blues and sage green, in traditional two-pieces and matching bonnets, the pieces in the collection wouldn't look out of place among the royal archives. But the Peter Pan collars, hand-smocked dresses and tailored bloomers are a signature of Pepa London, handcrafted with quality materials that are designed to be passed down to the next generation.

© Pepa London The palette is made up of perfect summer pastels

"For me, it's all about quality, simplicity and sentiment. A timeless piece is well-crafted, made with natural fabrics, and designed with care - something that feels elegant but still lets a child be a child," Pepa says: "That has always been our mission at Pepa London - to let children look like children. Classic silhouettes like smocked dresses or tailored shorts never go out of style.

© Pepa London Pieces for boys and girls feature intricate embroidery

"And when there's a little hand embroidery or a beautiful detail that feels personal, it becomes more than just clothing - it becomes part of a family's memory. That's what we aim to create: garments that hold emotion and can be cherished for years to come."

© Pepa London The collection includes matching bonnets

The brand was set up by Pepa in 2013 after a move to London from Malaga in Spain, as a fusion between quintessential British style and traditional Spanish dressing.

Prince George wore a whale motif jumper from Pepa London in his third birthday portraits, while Princess Charlotte sported a blue smock dress with a pink bow from the label during her first royal tour to Canada in 2016.

© Getty Charlotte wore a hand-smocked Pepa London dress in Canada in 2016

In 2017, Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, turned to Pepa London to design her bridal party's outfits, including that of her page boy, George, and flower girl, Charlotte.

"It's been incredibly special and such an honour. Seeing Prince George and Princess Charlotte in our designs, especially during key family moments, has meant the world to us," Pepa tells HELLO!.

© Getty Images George and Charlotte in their bridal party outfits designed by Pepa London at their aunt Pippa's wedding

"Knowing that our pieces were chosen for milestones in their lives is incredibly special. That's always been our dream: to make clothing that plays a role in meaningful family occasions. I feel so proud when I see anyone wearing our designs. It's been a real gift, and something we never take for granted."

The Pepa London collection for Historic Royal Palace is available online, in-store, and exclusively at Harrods from mid-July, with a portion of proceeds going towards supporting Historic Royal Palaces.