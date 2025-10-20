I wore a Princess Kate-style pillbox hat - and it gave my outfit the ultimate royal edge

The Princess of Wales makes occasionwear hats seriously cool. Some may find this type of headgear hard to pull off and perhaps a little formal, but Prince William's wife has single-handedly made wearing a fancy hat super chic. Kate is partial to a variety of headpieces, from wide-brim styles to gloriously smart headbands, but there's one hat that really is her crowning glory, and that's the pillbox. Categorised as a smaller style, it famously has no brim and sits smartly at the back of the head. Itit received its namesake due to being crafted in the shape of an old-fashioned pillbox. Jacqueline Kennedy, the First Lady of the United States from 1961 to 1963, often wore a pillbox hat and her timeless elegance made it incredible sought after. This hat that she often donned for formal occasions helpe to redefine First Lady fashion.

Kate has worn this style on numerous occasions, including in 2012. Just a year after her wedding, the then-Duchess of Cambridge made her St Patrick's Day debut in a green belted blazer dress with a glorious brown pillbox hat by Lock &Co. As a fashion editor who has been writing about style trends for over 15 years, I couldn't help but notice how elegant this look is. It really elevates every ensemble the princess steps out in, and when I had an upcoming engagement on the British Pullman, where the dress code is famously formal, I felt like I simply had to try out Kate's hat of choice myself and see if it had the same effect.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate famously wore a brown pillbox hat in 2012

A fashion editor's take on the pillbox hat

This hat by Lock & Co gave my look a regal edge I was very fortunate to borrow a scene-stealing number from the exquisite Lock & Co. This brand is the creme de la creme in the hat world - and everyone from Oscar Wilde to, of course, Princess Kate has worn their pieces. I was loaned the 'Rialto Halo Pillbox' for the afternoon, and when I took it out of a plethora of tissue paper at my desk, it caused quite the reaction; colleagues came over to have a good look, and we were all unanimously in awe of its beauty.



The hat took centre stage as I climbed aboard the British Pullman The magenta-toned look is designed in a plush velvet material. The piece is crafted to sit at the top of your crown, with a halo silhouette. It came with an elasticated strip that goes at the nape of the neck, underneath your hair, and the back of the style literally drew gasps due to the interweaving twin velvet and satin roses, complemented by a sweeping satin bow. Such a statement piece! I was worried how it might stay affixed on my head, but two discreet grips were attached to the top, and it nestled into my head remarkably comfortably.



The history of the pillbox hat

This hat gives any outfit a "romantic" touch Head Millinery Designer at Lock & Co, Awon Golding, explained to HELLO!: "The Rialto halo is inspired by Venice as one of the cultural pit stops of 18th-century aristocrats. They would go there to immerse themselves in art, history, and opulence." The talented professional added that the reason it is such a statement style is that "it's a glamorous nod to traditional millinery, whilst also adding a romantic touch to any modern outfit. The rich velvet gives a luxury feel, whilst the roses and draped bow at the back add a feminine touch."

© Getty Images Awon explains that the pillbox hat can be worn with tailored items, too You may think that styling this type of hat is parallel with dresses, but Awon thinks it can be teamed with modern tailoring, too. "It looks equally great with dresses or sharp suits. I’d recommend tousled hair in a half pony with the hat perched at the back, framing the face."



