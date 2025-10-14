Princess Kate finesses quickest outfit change – into full country girl chic

The Princess of Wales surprised royal fans on 14 October as she made the quickest outfit change during her away day to Northern Ireland with Prince William. Having rocked a formal coat dress and knee-high heeled boots earlier in the day to visit Fire & Rescue Services in Learning and Development College in Cookstown, Kate, 43, went full country girl chic as she arrived at Mallon Farm, a flax farm in County Tyrone that is spearheading the revival of flax growing for linen.

The princess embraced her countryside roots (Kate grew up in rural Berkshire) and looked straight from BBC The Traitors as she donned a gorgeous Ralph Lauren skirt, which she wore on 18 September when she headed to Frogmore Gardens with US First Lady Melania Trump during the US state visit to the UK.

© WireImage William and Kate meet with farm owner Charlie Mallon (R) and his family

The 'Evilyn Birdseye Tweed Skirt' by the American luxury fashion house was teamed with a woven leather belt. For her top half, Kate wore a black rollneck sweater and, over the top, tucked a grey cardigan into her skirt. Adding a gorgeous outerwear piece, the King's daughter-in-law slipped on a waxed khaki jacket. As with the engagement earlier in the day, the royal wore her hair in tightly set waves, and her makeup look featured a warm eyeshadow paired with peachy cheeks.

© WireImage William and Kate during their visit to Mallon Farm, a flax farm in County Tyrone that is spearheading the revival of flax growing for linen, as a blueprint for sustainable farming systems

Earlier in the day

© Getty Kate wore her Christmas coat dress from 2022 - and the same boots

Her look from earlier in the day will no doubt be familiar to royal fans as she has worn the exact Alexander McQueen coat dress on numerous occasions, including on Christmas Day in 2022, when the British royal family descended on Sandringham to attend a morning church service. Kate is famously a fan of countryside chic, as I have discovered over my two years covering her fashion for HELLO!. Keep scrolling to see our favourite looks.



Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's stand-out fashion moments

Kate's country girl chic

In Scotland © Getty The Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, smiled at well-wishers as she arrived for a visit to Aros Hall In April 2025, the royal visited Aros Hall, a local community hub in Tobermory, Scotland. She looked suitably stylish in a brown herringbone blazer by Holland Cooper, a pale blue linen shirt from Boden, and sturdy walking boots.

In Ireland © Getty Princess Kate wore her Penelope Chilvers boots In 2020, Kate joined William during a visit to the Teagasc Animal and Grassland Research Centre in County Meath in Ireland. She looked fabulous in a belted khaki coat by Friel with knee-high Penelep Chilvers boots and a farmer girl chic essential – a checked shirt.

In London © Getty Kate took her rural look to London In 2017, Kate took her countryside chic to the big smoke as she visited the Robin Hood Primary School in London. Her waxed jacket and tasselled boots made a comeback alongside black skinny jeans and a turtleneck jumper - I'm obsessed!

How to copy Princess Kate's autumn wardrobe © Getty Images When the leaves turn and the air sharpens, few people step sartorially into autumn quite like Princess Kate, and over on the The HELLO! Royal Club, The Royal Shopper, Leanne Bayley, has revealed nine of Kate's best autumnal style tricks and how you can copy them affordably. Click on the button below to get Leanne's expert advice now. READ THE POST HERE

In Wales © Getty Kate looked effortlessly chic in the Barbour coat In 2023, Kate rocked the uber chic Barbour x Alexa Chung 'Elfie' jacket to add a luxury touch to an all-grey outfit as she visited Dowlais Rugby Club in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. The royal couple visited the country to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Central Beacons Mountain Rescue and to meet members of local communities.