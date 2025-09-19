Princess Anne borrows wedding tiara from museum display - and flies under the radar

The State Banquet held for the visit of US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, on Wednesday night was a magnificent ordeal with an array of incredible outfits: Princess Kate's gold masterpiece, Queen Camilla's beautiful royal blue look, and Melania Trump's outfit. However, one ever-so-stylish royal flew under the radar at the event, in one of her most undeniably elegant looks of the year so far: the Princess Royal, who attended with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

Princess Anne looked beautiful in an unconventional off-white ensemble, featuring a jacket with mid-length ruffled sleeves, a high V-neckline and a cinched waist; a matching maxi skirt; her signature gloves, and a pair of white heels. Though she looked incredible all around, the biggest surprise was the beautiful Pineflower Tiara, one of her signature pieces.

© Getty Images Princess Anne brought back the Pineflower Tiara for the occasion

On Tuesday, one eagle-eyed X user noticed that the headpiece had been removed from the V&A Museum, where it was being displayed, leading to some speculation that it would make an appearance at the State Banquet on the following day.

Princess Anne's Pineflower Tiara

According to a report in Town and Country, the heirloom was a gift from Princess Anne's grandfather, King George VI to his wife, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, for their anniversary. She later gifted it to the Princess Royal as a wedding present.

The tiara was created by Cartier out of aquamarine and diamond set into platinum, but has been altered by Princess Anne since she inherited it: she used one of the original elements in a pendant necklace, and seems to have used others to create a pair of matching earrings, the publication states.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Princess Anne in her choker A £200,000 choker The Princess Royal has worn the choker on many occasions, including Prince William's wedding gala in 2011. According to jewellery expert Maxwell Stone, who helms jewellery retailer Steven Stone, it features "four rows of pearls interspersed with 20 diamond bars all centred around an angular sapphire and diamond clasp." He estimates its value at approximately £200,000.

© Getty Princess Anne in her jewels at the Buckingham Palace garden party in 2011 Sentimental wedding jewels Princess Anne is a prolific royal outfit recycler, and her accessories are no exception – in 2011, she rewore her diamond and gold brooch from her wedding, which has an estimated worth of £16,000.

© Alamy Stock Photo Princess Anne's knotted ribbon brooch A jewel more than 50 years old One of the Princess Royal's diamond brooches, which is shaped like a knotted ribbon, has been a part of her collection since at least 1969, according to The Court Jeweller.