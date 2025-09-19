Princess Anne borrows wedding tiara from museum display - and flies under the radar

The State Banquet held for the visit of US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, on Wednesday night was a magnificent ordeal with an array of incredible outfits: Princess Kate's gold masterpiece, Queen Camilla's beautiful royal blue look, and Melania Trump's outfit. However, one ever-so-stylish royal flew under the radar at the event, in one of her most undeniably elegant looks of the year so far: the Princess Royal, who attended with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.
Princess Anne looked beautiful in an unconventional off-white ensemble, featuring a jacket with mid-length ruffled sleeves, a high V-neckline and a cinched waist; a matching maxi skirt; her signature gloves, and a pair of white heels. Though she looked incredible all around, the biggest surprise was the beautiful Pineflower Tiara, one of her signature pieces.
On Tuesday, one eagle-eyed X user noticed that the headpiece had been removed from the V&A Museum, where it was being displayed, leading to some speculation that it would make an appearance at the State Banquet on the following day.
Princess Anne's Pineflower Tiara
According to a report in Town and Country, the heirloom was a gift from Princess Anne's grandfather, King George VI to his wife, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, for their anniversary. She later gifted it to the Princess Royal as a wedding present.
The tiara was created by Cartier out of aquamarine and diamond set into platinum, but has been altered by Princess Anne since she inherited it: she used one of the original elements in a pendant necklace, and seems to have used others to create a pair of matching earrings, the publication states.
Scroll down to see our favourite pieces from Princess Anne's incredibly valuable jewellery collection…