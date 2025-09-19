Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne borrows wedding tiara from museum display - and flies under the radar
Subscribe
Princess Anne borrows wedding tiara from museum display - and flies under the radar

Princess Anne borrows wedding tiara from museum display - and flies under the radar

The Princess Royal appeared alongside her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, at the State Banquet held for the visit of US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 13: Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends a banquet at the Guildhall during a State visit by the King and Queen of Spain on July 13, 2017 in London, England. This is the first state visit by the current King Felipe and Queen Letizia, the last being in 1986 with King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Josh Osman
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The State Banquet held for the visit of US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, on Wednesday night was a magnificent ordeal with an array of incredible outfits: Princess Kate's gold masterpiece, Queen Camilla's beautiful royal blue look, and Melania Trump's outfit. However, one ever-so-stylish royal flew under the radar at the event, in one of her most undeniably elegant looks of the year so far: the Princess Royal, who attended with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

Princess Anne looked beautiful in an unconventional off-white ensemble, featuring a jacket with mid-length ruffled sleeves, a high V-neckline and a cinched waist; a matching maxi skirt; her signature gloves, and a pair of white heels. Though she looked incredible all around, the biggest surprise was the beautiful Pineflower Tiara, one of her signature pieces.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Princess Anne, Princess Royal walks with US Ambassador to the UK, Warren Stephens, followed by Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and Dame Vivian Hunt, at the state banquet at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of US President Donald Trump's second state visit to the UK with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. President Trump is in England from Sept. 16-18 on his second UK state visit, with the previous one taking place in 2019 during his first presidential term. (Photo by Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Princess Anne brought back the Pineflower Tiara for the occasion

On Tuesday, one eagle-eyed X user noticed that the headpiece had been removed from the V&A Museum, where it was being displayed, leading to some speculation that it would make an appearance at the State Banquet on the following day.

Princess Anne's Pineflower Tiara

According to a report in Town and Country, the heirloom was a gift from Princess Anne's grandfather, King George VI to his wife, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, for their anniversary. She later gifted it to the Princess Royal as a wedding present.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: 8 quirky outfits that made Princess Anne an unexpected style icon

The tiara was created by Cartier out of aquamarine and diamond set into platinum, but has been altered by Princess Anne since she inherited it: she used one of the original elements in a pendant necklace, and seems to have used others to create a pair of matching earrings, the publication states. 

Scroll down to see our favourite pieces from Princess Anne's incredibly valuable jewellery collection…

The piece is value at £200,000© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

Princess Anne in her choker

A £200,000 choker

The Princess Royal has worn the choker on many occasions, including Prince William's wedding gala in 2011. According to jewellery expert Maxwell Stone, who helms jewellery retailer Steven Stone, it features "four rows of pearls interspersed with 20 diamond bars all centred around an angular sapphire and diamond clasp." He estimates its value at approximately £200,000.

Princess Anne wore her pearl earrings and striking gold brooch to the Buckingham Palace garden party in 2011© Getty

Princess Anne in her jewels at the Buckingham Palace garden party in 2011

Sentimental wedding jewels

Princess Anne is a prolific royal outfit recycler, and her accessories are no exception – in 2011, she rewore her diamond and gold brooch from her wedding, which has an estimated worth of £16,000.

Princess Anne wearing green dress and gold ribbon brooch© Alamy Stock Photo

Princess Anne's knotted ribbon brooch

A jewel more than 50 years old

One of the Princess Royal's diamond brooches, which is shaped like a knotted ribbon, has been a part of her collection since at least 1969, according to The Court Jeweller.

Princess Anne brought out her iconic horse brooch again© Tom Maher/INPHO/Shutterstock

Princess Anne has a small horse brooch

A tiny pony

How could we write about Princess Anne's jewellery and not include her iconic tiny pony brooch? Our favourite royal horse girl at heart, she frequently wears her tiny pony brooch out for equestrian occasions.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More