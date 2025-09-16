Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne joined by devoted husband Sir Timothy Laurence at funeral - in splash of colour
Subscribe
Princess Anne joined by devoted husband Sir Timothy Laurence at funeral - in splash of colour

Princess Anne joined by devoted husband Sir Timothy Laurence at funeral - in splash of colour

The King's sister joined him, as well as the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Prince and Princess of Wales, at the Duchess of Kent's funeral

The Princess Royal in black jacket and hat© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess Royal looked understatedly elegant on Tuesday as she stepped out alongside her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, to attend the funeral of the Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral. Princess Anne, 75, was seen wearing a black waist-length jacket with statement buttons adorning the front. The collared piece was styled with a complementary pencil skirt and slip-on black heels with a square toe. She also wore black gloves, as well as a black hat, but chose to add a splash of colour to the ensemble.

The King's sister wore a deep purple flower on her hat and a white silk scarf featuring a swirly black design. Rounding off her look was a gold brooch to match her earrings and a wash of shiny, deep pink lipstick. Her husband was dressed smartly in a morning suit with striped trousers. Anne was not the only senior British royal in attendance as the King led the family, without his wife. 

Royals attend the Duchess of Kent's funeral

Princess Anne in black outfit approaching stairs© GC Images
Princess Anne wore a purple flower in her hat

Queen Camilla was forced to pull out earlier on Tuesday as she had gone down with a bout of sinusitis. An official statement released by Buckingham Palace detailed: "With great regret, Her Majesty The Queen has withdrawn from attendance at this afternoon's Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent as she is recovering from acute sinusitis. Her thoughts and prayers will be with The Duke of Kent and all the family." 

he Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence arrives for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral © Getty Images
Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence paid their respects at Westminster Cathedral

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales were in attendance, with Kate rewearing the Roland Mouret dress she first wore at Prince Philip's funeral in 2021. Arriving solo was the Duchess of Edinburgh, who wore her largest hat to date. The Duke and Duchess of York also arrived at the service together.

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate arrive at Duchess of Kent's funeral
Prince Edward, The Duke of Kent (C) arrives for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral on September 16, 2025 in London© Getty Images
Prince Edward, The Duke of Kent led his family

The Duchess of Kent's husband, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, led his children, George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor, and Lord Nicholas Windsor, and his grand children into the cathedral for a service that broke from royal tradition. Due to her Catholic faith, the late duchess' life was honoured with a Catholic service. In 1994, she became the first royal to convert to Catholicism for more than 300 years.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 04: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Katharine, Duchess of Kent attends a service of celebration to mark the 60th anniversary of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on June 4, 2013 in London, England. The Queen's Coronation took place on June 2, 1953 after a period of mourning for her father King George VI, following her ascension to the throne on February 6, 1952. The event 60 years ago was the first time a coronation was televised for the public. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Getty Images
The royal family paid tribute to the Duchess of Kent ahead of her funeral

The funeral comes as the official royal family Instagram account shared a touching tribute to the late royal featuring photos from throughout her public life. "Proudly of Yorkshire heritage, Her Royal Highness became a working Member of The Royal Family following her marriage, and in 1977 she was created a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO)," the message read.

kate walking with william in black outfits© Getty Images
William and Kate arrived to pay tribute

"For the last three decades of her life, The Duchess focused on her passion for music, stepping aside as a working Member of The Royal Family in 2002 to focus on her private and charitable work in this sector."

LISTEN: Valentine Low reveals royal secret from his new book Power and the Palace

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More