Princess Anne joined by devoted husband Sir Timothy Laurence at funeral - in splash of colour

The Princess Royal looked understatedly elegant on Tuesday as she stepped out alongside her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, to attend the funeral of the Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral. Princess Anne, 75, was seen wearing a black waist-length jacket with statement buttons adorning the front. The collared piece was styled with a complementary pencil skirt and slip-on black heels with a square toe. She also wore black gloves, as well as a black hat, but chose to add a splash of colour to the ensemble.

The King's sister wore a deep purple flower on her hat and a white silk scarf featuring a swirly black design. Rounding off her look was a gold brooch to match her earrings and a wash of shiny, deep pink lipstick. Her husband was dressed smartly in a morning suit with striped trousers. Anne was not the only senior British royal in attendance as the King led the family, without his wife.

Royals attend the Duchess of Kent's funeral © GC Images Princess Anne wore a purple flower in her hat Queen Camilla was forced to pull out earlier on Tuesday as she had gone down with a bout of sinusitis. An official statement released by Buckingham Palace detailed: "With great regret, Her Majesty The Queen has withdrawn from attendance at this afternoon's Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent as she is recovering from acute sinusitis. Her thoughts and prayers will be with The Duke of Kent and all the family."

WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate arrive at Duchess of Kent's funeral

© Getty Images Prince Edward, The Duke of Kent led his family The Duchess of Kent's husband, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, led his children, George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor, and Lord Nicholas Windsor, and his grand children into the cathedral for a service that broke from royal tradition. Due to her Catholic faith, the late duchess' life was honoured with a Catholic service. In 1994, she became the first royal to convert to Catholicism for more than 300 years.

© Getty Images The royal family paid tribute to the Duchess of Kent ahead of her funeral The funeral comes as the official royal family Instagram account shared a touching tribute to the late royal featuring photos from throughout her public life. "Proudly of Yorkshire heritage, Her Royal Highness became a working Member of The Royal Family following her marriage, and in 1977 she was created a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO)," the message read.

© Getty Images William and Kate arrived to pay tribute "For the last three decades of her life, The Duchess focused on her passion for music, stepping aside as a working Member of The Royal Family in 2002 to focus on her private and charitable work in this sector."