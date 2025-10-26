Meghan Markle embraces 'clean lines' in monochrome outfit – featuring a tank top

The Duchess of Sussex was seen embracing autumn style but with a Californian twist as she stepped out for a low-key event on 25 October. Meghan Markle, 44, was seen at an book event titled 'Compare Notes on Creating a Home That's Filled With Joy', hosted at Godmother's book store in Summerland, California. Meghan was seen during a talk alongside author Courtney Adamo, a longtime friend of Prince Harry's wife and her former sorority sister from Northwestern University, where she studied from 1999 to 2003.

Meghan has attended a number of events at Godmother's, including its opening in September 2024, as it is only a short distance from the Montecito home she shares with Prince Harry, and their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, four. The duchess was seen wearing an all-brown autumn look, with a twist. She chose the 'Wool Wide Leg Pant in Fondant' by premium womenswear brand, Cuyana. She paired them with brand's silk tank top in the same warm hue, creating a tonal look that suited the aesthetic of the season perfectly, while keeping it appropriate for Californian temperatures with the sleeveless style of the tank top.

She added to the less-is-more look by adding accessories with a quiet luxury feel. Meghan opted for her go-to 'Love' bracelet by Cartier, as well as Aquazurra's 'Bow Tie Clutch'. For her shoes, she slipped on the 'Loop Sandals' by Emme Parsons which feature a three-inch heel and a super skinny leather ankle strap.

"This look is a flawless example of minimalist evening elegance. It's sculptural, and quietly confident, Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience, says. "The tailored sleeveless jumpsuit in a deep, rich chocolate tone elongates the silhouette while allowing natural movement and grace. Its clean lines and cinched waist subtly enhance the figure without distraction, proving that simplicity, when executed well, speaks volumes."

Having reported on Meghan's every sartorial move for two years on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I know that she has worn an all-brown tonal look on more than one occasion. Keep scrolling to see my top picks…

Silky skirt © Samir Hussein/WireImage Meghan wore brown to Canada House In January 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted leaving after they visited Canada House in central London to meet with Canada's then-High Commissioner to the UK, Janice Charette. Meghan wore a chocolate brown silky skirt by Massimo Dutti styled with velvet Jimmy Choos, a camel coat from Reiss,and a brown turtleneck sweater to tie the monochrome look together.

Brown accessories © Getty Meghan wore brown to the royal family's Christmas in 2017 On Christmas Day in 2017, five months before she married Prince Harry, Meghan joined her beau on the royal estate at Sandringham for the annual morning mass. She looked splendid in another camel coat, this time by Sentaler, with darker brown accessories – Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots, a Chloe 'Pixie' bag, and a custom Philip Treacy hat.

Monochrome suit © Getty Meghan appeared to be interviewing her close friend and actor David Oyelowo In November 2023, Meghan stepped out wearing an all-brown outfit to attend the Netflix The After Tastemakers event, where she appeared on stage with photographer Misan Harriman, who captured Meghan during her pregnancy with Prince Archie in 2021, and British actor David Oyelowo. She opted for a brown turtleneck sweater once again, teaming it with a Valentino suit in the same shade.