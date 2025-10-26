Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle embraces 'clean lines' in monochrome outfit – featuring a tank top
Prince Harry's wife attended an event at Godmothers, a bookstore in Summerland, California – and wore an all-chocolate brown look

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan looking up smiling© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
3 minutes ago
The Duchess of Sussex was seen embracing autumn style but with a Californian twist as she stepped out for a low-key event on 25 October. Meghan Markle, 44, was seen at an book event titled 'Compare Notes on Creating a Home That's Filled With Joy', hosted at Godmother's book store in Summerland, California. Meghan was seen during a talk alongside author Courtney Adamo, a longtime friend of Prince Harry's wife and her former sorority sister from Northwestern University, where she studied from 1999 to 2003.

Meghan has attended a number of events at Godmother's, including its opening in September 2024, as it is only a short distance from the Montecito home she shares with Prince Harry, and their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, four. The duchess was seen wearing an all-brown autumn look, with a twist. She chose the 'Wool Wide Leg Pant in Fondant' by premium womenswear brand, Cuyana. She paired them with brand's silk tank top in the same warm hue, creating a tonal look that suited the aesthetic of the season perfectly, while keeping it appropriate for Californian temperatures with the sleeveless style of the tank top.

She added to the less-is-more look by adding accessories with a quiet luxury feel. Meghan opted for her go-to 'Love' bracelet by Cartier, as well as Aquazurra's 'Bow Tie Clutch'. For her shoes, she slipped on the 'Loop Sandals' by Emme Parsons which feature a three-inch heel and a super skinny leather ankle strap.

"This look is a flawless example of minimalist evening elegance. It's sculptural, and quietly confident, Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience, says. "The tailored sleeveless jumpsuit in a deep, rich chocolate tone elongates the silhouette while allowing natural movement and grace. Its clean lines and cinched waist subtly enhance the figure without distraction, proving that simplicity, when executed well, speaks volumes."

Meghan Markle in brown

Having reported on Meghan's every sartorial move for two years on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk, I know that she has worn an all-brown tonal look on more than one occasion. Keep scrolling to see my top picks…

Silky skirt

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex depart Canada House on January 07, 2020 in London, England.© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Meghan wore brown to Canada House

In January 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted leaving after they visited Canada House in central London to meet with Canada's then-High Commissioner to the UK, Janice Charette. Meghan wore a chocolate brown silky skirt by Massimo Dutti styled with velvet Jimmy Choos, a camel coat from Reiss,and a brown turtleneck sweater to tie the monochrome look together.

Brown accessories

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service © Getty
Meghan wore brown to the royal family's Christmas in 2017

On Christmas Day in 2017, five months before she married Prince Harry, Meghan joined her beau on the royal estate at Sandringham for the annual morning mass. She looked splendid in another camel coat, this time by Sentaler, with darker brown accessories – Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots, a Chloe 'Pixie' bag, and a custom Philip Treacy hat.

Monochrome suit

Meghan Makrle on stage with Misan Harriman © Getty
Meghan appeared to be interviewing her close friend and actor David Oyelowo

In November 2023, Meghan stepped out wearing an all-brown outfit to attend the Netflix The After Tastemakers event, where she appeared on stage with photographer Misan Harriman, who captured Meghan during her pregnancy with Prince Archie in 2021, and British actor David Oyelowo. She opted for a brown turtleneck sweater once again, teaming it with a Valentino suit in the same shade.

Lighter hues

Meghan in all brown beside prince harry in crowd© Getty
Meghan wore all brown in Germany

In September 2023, Meghan attended a meeting with NATO representatives on the sidelines of the sixth Invictus Games, the international multi-sport event for wounded, injured, and sick military personnel and veterans founded by Prince Harry in 2014. She wore a caramel-hued look featuring satin Gabriela Hearst trousers, a shiny shirt by L'Agence and Manolo Blahnik heels.

