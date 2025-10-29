Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice wows in humble Zara blazer - at ultra-exclusive Riyadh hotel
Princess Eugenie's older sister looked stunning in her high street jacket as she attended the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh.

Princess Beatrice of York attends The Elephant Family Evening of Art and Conservation at Kew Gardens on May 13, 2025 in London, England.© Getty Images
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice has left the dreary UK weather and headed to sunny Saudi Arabia! The royal and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, have both departed from the UK to separate locations as their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, continue to face scrutiny after their titles were relinquished earlier this month. Beatrice was pictured at the super plush Ritz Carlton Hotel in Riyadh, where she attended the Future Investment Initiative event. The redhead royal was pictured with fellow attendee Sunil Sharma and looked so chic in her attire. The mother-of-two rocked a simple white top and a pretty, ultra-feminine polka dot pleated skirt. We loved the fact that the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wore one of her favourite, capsule wardrobe staples - her double-breasted, super-sleek white blazer by high street mecca, Zara.

Beatrice has had this blazer for a few years and often adds it to various ensembles, which always gives it a smart finish. As a fashion editor who writes about style daily, I really think that the sleek staple is a must-have in any wardrobe, because it can be worn with pretty much anything and can elevate any item you have, giving your overall ensemble an air of quintessential elegance. Instant classic vibes, zero effort.

Princess Beatrice at Royal Ascot© Getty
Princess Beatrice was pictured in Saudi Arabia

Princess Beatrice wearing Zara

princess beatrice grand prix© Photo: PA

Beatrice loves this £39.99 raffia bag from Zara

Box bag

Beatrice has worn the famous Spanish brand Zara super frequently over the years, and we love her for it. Sarah Ferguson's daughter has access to many designer labels, but her love for the high street store makes her relatable. She has often been seen rocking her £39.99 raffia arm candy, which is designed in a square, box-style shape with a black flap and handle.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi beside princess beatrice in black dress© Getty

Beatrice has reworen this LBD many times

Little black dress

Earlier this month, Beatrice was spotted in London as she headed to the grand opening of The Chancery Rosewood hotel in Grosvenor Square with her husband, and she wowed onlookers in her Zara dress, which she first wore in 2010. The structured number featured six buttons down the front to give it a military look, as well as boxy shoulders, and a hem that sat just above the knee.

Princess Beatrice facing eugenie holding bags at event© Instagram/princesseugenie

Beatrice wore this Zara skirt last month

Fit and flare skirt

Back in September, the niece of King Charles attended the Hidden Threads: Fake Fashion - A Human Rights Scandal event held by her sister, Princess Eugenie, where she opted for a skirt from Zara. The cinched 'Cummerbund Button Skirt' featured a tapered waistline and a full A-line silhouette with buttons down one side, which gave it a modern kick.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain© Formula 1 via Getty Images

The redhead royal wore these gold Zara shoes at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Gold Zara shoes

Last year, Beatrice wore a pair of gold shoes to the Bahrain Grand Prix, which cost under £30. She teamed the metallic stamps with this tailored dress by the high-end brand Sezane, which is loved by all the royal ladies, including the Princess of Wales.

