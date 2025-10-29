Princess Beatrice wows in humble Zara blazer - at ultra-exclusive Riyadh hotel

Princess Beatrice has left the dreary UK weather and headed to sunny Saudi Arabia! The royal and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, have both departed from the UK to separate locations as their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, continue to face scrutiny after their titles were relinquished earlier this month. Beatrice was pictured at the super plush Ritz Carlton Hotel in Riyadh, where she attended the Future Investment Initiative event. The redhead royal was pictured with fellow attendee Sunil Sharma and looked so chic in her attire. The mother-of-two rocked a simple white top and a pretty, ultra-feminine polka dot pleated skirt. We loved the fact that the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wore one of her favourite, capsule wardrobe staples - her double-breasted, super-sleek white blazer by high street mecca, Zara.

Beatrice has had this blazer for a few years and often adds it to various ensembles, which always gives it a smart finish. As a fashion editor who writes about style daily, I really think that the sleek staple is a must-have in any wardrobe, because it can be worn with pretty much anything and can elevate any item you have, giving your overall ensemble an air of quintessential elegance. Instant classic vibes, zero effort.

© Getty Princess Beatrice was pictured in Saudi Arabia

Princess Beatrice wearing Zara

© Photo: PA Beatrice loves this £39.99 raffia bag from Zara Box bag Beatrice has worn the famous Spanish brand Zara super frequently over the years, and we love her for it. Sarah Ferguson's daughter has access to many designer labels, but her love for the high street store makes her relatable. She has often been seen rocking her £39.99 raffia arm candy, which is designed in a square, box-style shape with a black flap and handle.



© Getty Beatrice has reworen this LBD many times Little black dress Earlier this month, Beatrice was spotted in London as she headed to the grand opening of The Chancery Rosewood hotel in Grosvenor Square with her husband, and she wowed onlookers in her Zara dress, which she first wore in 2010. The structured number featured six buttons down the front to give it a military look, as well as boxy shoulders, and a hem that sat just above the knee.



Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's changing sense of style

© Instagram/princesseugenie Beatrice wore this Zara skirt last month Fit and flare skirt Back in September, the niece of King Charles attended the Hidden Threads: Fake Fashion - A Human Rights Scandal event held by her sister, Princess Eugenie, where she opted for a skirt from Zara. The cinched 'Cummerbund Button Skirt' featured a tapered waistline and a full A-line silhouette with buttons down one side, which gave it a modern kick.

