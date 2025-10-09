Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice pictured in secret £2.5k wedding guest dress in America
Subscribe
Princess Beatrice pictured in secret £2.5k wedding guest dress in America

Princess Beatrice pictured in secret £2.5k wedding guest dress in America

Princess Beatrice looked absolutely resplendent in a dress from one of her favourite cult fashion brands at a friend's wedding in October

Princess Beatrice looked breathtaking for a glamorous event in New York© Facebook / @ClarissaLunaNYC
Josh Osman
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
18 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Beatrice certainly knows how to pick out the perfect wedding guest dress, with some of her most iconic looks coming from royal weddings, including Zara Tindall's wedding and the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan. However, for her friends' weddings, she always brings out just as glamorous an outfit. The 37-year-old recently made a quiet journey over to the States for a special occasion, and stepped out in one of her most luxurious, and unique, wedding guest dresses to date. Scroll down to see pictures of the outfit…

As identified and found by royal style blogger @royalbritishfashion on Instagram, Princess Eugenie's older sister attended a friend's wedding earlier in October, in Long Island. She opted for her 'Sky Rocket Dress' in the navy colour from cult brand, The Vampire's Wife. 

View post on Instagram
 

The outstanding piece features a crew neckline, puff-sleeved shoulders and a gorgeous ruffled skirt, as well as a figure-hugging silhouette that flares elegantly towards the dress' hem. With its jewel-like spun navy silk-lamé material and gothic-inspired layering, it's a breathtaking and luxurious-looking dress, fit for an occasion such as this.

Unsurprisingly, this isn't the first time the 37-year-old has worn this dress in public – if I owned it, I'd probably try and get the most out of it too! Princess Beatrice debuted the dress in 2023, when attending a glitzy party in New York, bringing it out again earlier this year when celebrating a friend's birthday in the summer.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: How are Beatrice and Eugenie different?

The Vampire's Wife is a royal favourite

Though the brand unfortunately ceased production last year, The Vampire's Wife has been an incredibly influential brand in all worlds, but especially in the A-list and among royalty. The cult house has earned a devoted spot in the wardrobes of Princess Kate and Princess Beatrice, both of whom have worn their dresses out on multiple occasions.

Scroll down to take a look at our favourite British royal moments in The Vampire's Wife dresses…

Princess Beatrice looked divine wearing The Vampire's Wife© Spotify

Princess Beatrice at the Talk the Future of Tech in the UK

A 'Veneration' dress

For the 'Talk the Future of Tech in the UK' event in April 2024, Princess Beatrice brought out the vibrant, silky 'Veneration' dress from the house, which featured an incredibly colourful floral print.

DUBLIN, IRELAND - MARCH 03: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit the Guinness Storehouse on March 03, 2020 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© WireImage

Princess Kate and Prince William at the Guinness storehouse in 2020

The dress repeater

Later wearing it in a royal portrait, Princess Kate first brought out her 'Falconetti' emerald green dress for an engagement in Ireland, and looked absolutely magnificent – no wonder some other European royals took inspiration from her!

CAHAL PECH, BELIZE - MARCH 21: (UK OUT FOR 28 DAYS) Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a special reception hosted by the Governor General of Belize in celebration of Her Majesty The Queenâs Platinum Jubilee on March 21, 2022 in Cahal Pech, Belize. The event was held at the Mayan ruins at Cahal Pech, and celebrated the very best of Belizean culture. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)© WireImage

Nothing beats bespoke

Clearly, the Princess of Wales loves The Vampire's Wife, as she even owns a bespoke dress from the designer – her pink sequinned gown became absolutely iconic after she wore it on the royal tour of the Caribbean in 2022.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attended Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling's wedding© Getty

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Ellie Goulding's wedding in 2019

Colour changing, style staying!

Princess Beatrice actually owns the 'Veneration' dress in another colour: she wore a gorgeous, deep emerald green version of the dress for Ellie Goulding's wedding in 2019.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More