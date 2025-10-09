Princess Beatrice pictured in secret £2.5k wedding guest dress in America

Princess Beatrice certainly knows how to pick out the perfect wedding guest dress, with some of her most iconic looks coming from royal weddings, including Zara Tindall's wedding and the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan. However, for her friends' weddings, she always brings out just as glamorous an outfit. The 37-year-old recently made a quiet journey over to the States for a special occasion, and stepped out in one of her most luxurious, and unique, wedding guest dresses to date. Scroll down to see pictures of the outfit…

As identified and found by royal style blogger @royalbritishfashion on Instagram, Princess Eugenie's older sister attended a friend's wedding earlier in October, in Long Island. She opted for her 'Sky Rocket Dress' in the navy colour from cult brand, The Vampire's Wife.

The outstanding piece features a crew neckline, puff-sleeved shoulders and a gorgeous ruffled skirt, as well as a figure-hugging silhouette that flares elegantly towards the dress' hem. With its jewel-like spun navy silk-lamé material and gothic-inspired layering, it's a breathtaking and luxurious-looking dress, fit for an occasion such as this.

Unsurprisingly, this isn't the first time the 37-year-old has worn this dress in public – if I owned it, I'd probably try and get the most out of it too! Princess Beatrice debuted the dress in 2023, when attending a glitzy party in New York, bringing it out again earlier this year when celebrating a friend's birthday in the summer.

The Vampire's Wife is a royal favourite

Though the brand unfortunately ceased production last year, The Vampire's Wife has been an incredibly influential brand in all worlds, but especially in the A-list and among royalty. The cult house has earned a devoted spot in the wardrobes of Princess Kate and Princess Beatrice, both of whom have worn their dresses out on multiple occasions.

Scroll down to take a look at our favourite British royal moments in The Vampire's Wife dresses…

© Spotify Princess Beatrice at the Talk the Future of Tech in the UK A 'Veneration' dress For the 'Talk the Future of Tech in the UK' event in April 2024, Princess Beatrice brought out the vibrant, silky 'Veneration' dress from the house, which featured an incredibly colourful floral print.

© WireImage Princess Kate and Prince William at the Guinness storehouse in 2020 The dress repeater Later wearing it in a royal portrait, Princess Kate first brought out her 'Falconetti' emerald green dress for an engagement in Ireland, and looked absolutely magnificent – no wonder some other European royals took inspiration from her!

© WireImage Nothing beats bespoke Clearly, the Princess of Wales loves The Vampire's Wife, as she even owns a bespoke dress from the designer – her pink sequinned gown became absolutely iconic after she wore it on the royal tour of the Caribbean in 2022.