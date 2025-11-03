Princess Charlene embodies 'understated luxury' in jeans – alongside rarely-seen pup

Princess Charlene is the queen of autumn style, often donning a smart suit for a daytime royal engagement. However, on 2 November, the wife of Prince Albert, 47, stepped out in the capacity as the president of the Animal Protection Society of Monaco for Rokethon, a dog walk promoting responsible pet adoption, raising awareness about animal abuse, and supporting shelters through donations. "When I was a child, my family taught me about animal welfare and the fight against the mistreatment they suffer. We've always loved and protected animals," the royal told the Monaco Tribune in 2024. Accompanied by her rarely-seen brother Gareth Wittstock and her eight-year-old chihuahua Harley, the princess swapped her suits for denim.

The former Olympic swimmer, who married into the Monagasque royal family in 2011, was seen wearing a pair of dark-wash jeans with wide legs. The jeans were oversized in fit and styled with a pair of tan suede desert boots. The star of the show was her designer coat. According to Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram, Charlene opted for the 'Giuda Zibeline Camel Parka' by luxury Italian fashion label Max Mara, which retails for £2,580 and features deep pockets, a drawstring waist, and a furry hood.

© Frédéric Nebinger / Palais princier Princess Charlene opted for dark wash jeans Underneath, Charlene slipped on a white slim-fit ribbed top, and she swept her hair up into a chic updo to reveal several pairs of hoop earrings. Meanwhile, her makeup look featured softly defined eyes, rosy cheeks, and a pink lip.

A stylist weighs in © Frédéric Nebinger / Palais princier Charlene wrapped up warm for the fundraising event - and her dog Harley was in tow It's an ensemble that not only gets our seal of approval, but that of Oriona Robb, a celebrity stylist with over 20 years of experience. "Princess Charlene's look is the perfect embodiment of understated luxury; it is effortlessly elegant yet approachable," she tells us. "Her camel-toned shearling coat exudes warmth and refinement, balancing soft textures with structured tailoring.

© Frédéric Nebinger / Palais princier Princess Charlene teamed her jeans with a Max Mara coat "The neutral palette flatters her natural sophistication, while the casual layering and dark denim add a relaxed, modern edge," Oriona adds. "By keeping accessories minimal and holding her chihuahua, Harley, she subtly conveys both style and compassion, aligning beautifully with the charitable spirit of the event. It's a refined example of quiet confidence and timeless chic."

A sharp contrast © AFP via Getty Images Princess Charlene wore a sand-hued suit to another canine event The jeans and coat pairing marked a total departure from the look Charlene chose for her outing prior to the charity dog walk. The animal-loving royal, who shares twin children Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, 10, with Prince Albert, visited the new canine unit at the Public Security Directorate, Monaco's national police force.