Princess Charlene re-emerges with 'liberating' hair transformation

Princess Charlene of Monaco is known, among many things, for her signature short blonde bob – though she switches it up every now and then, with some Old Hollywood waves or a dye job, her iconic short hair is a staple of the Monaco royal's style. However, it seems that she's trying something different for autumn this year, not only leaving behind her short style, but also turning away from her beloved blonde locks in favour of something a little darker.

On Monday, 27 October, the 47-year-old stepped out for the presentation of Monaco's new police canine unit, an initiative she herself initiated and supported, also watching a demonstration of its operational skills. Though she opted for a classy and chic outfit for the occasion, it was her change in hairstyle that really caught my eye as someone who writes about royal fashion every day. Scroll down to see the best pictures of Princess Charlene from the day…

1/ 9 © AFP via Getty Images Princess Charlene of Monaco and her brother, Gareth Wittstock, attend the presentation of the canine brigade The wife of Prince Albert re-emerged for the first time in nearly two weeks, after briefly appearing on Saturday 18th for a ceremony unveiling a commemorative plaque for the founder of Special Olympics Monaco, Mireille Calmes. Though she sported short hair at that time, we couldn't help but notice just how much shorter it looked pinned back on Monday, but also how her beautiful blonde hair was looking a little more brunette.

2/ 9 © AFP via Getty Images Princess Charlene of Monaco poses during the presentation of the canine brigade Mark Leeson, a celebrity hairdresser with over 35 years of experience in the industry, commented on Princess Charlene's look, noting: "She could have swept her hair back into a tight chignon or it may be a return to the short pixie crop she's become known for. "Either way, the Princess of Monaco is a great advocate for short hair and her cuts always make a statement," he continued. "Short hair is strong, confident and incredibly chic – it says the wearer knows their style and isn't afraid to stand out. There's something very liberating about going short; it frames the face beautifully and draws attention to the eyes and bone structure." The expert hairstylist believes that the look "combines precision and softness", making an impression that is "regal, but modern, understated and powerful". He added: "It really reflects self-assurance and individuality".

3/ 9 © AFP via Getty Images Princess Charlene of Monaco gives a police batch to a dog named Tyson during the presentation of the canine brigade When the seasons shift, style does too – and hair is no exception. "As we move into the colder months, people naturally crave a change," Mark explains. "It's that back-to-routine, fresh-start feeling." On why Princess Charlene may have opted for a slightly shorter style, the hair expert commented: "Shorter styles feel clean and empowering, and they can make hair look thicker and healthier after a summer of sun exposure." Meanwhile, going for a darker hair colour "adds warmth to the complexion, and feels cosy and sophisticated" for the transitional seasons. "It's a bit like updating your wardrobe for autumn," he adds. "Hair is part of that same seasonal reset."

4/ 9 © AFP via Getty Images Princess Charlene of Monaco poses during the presentation of the canine brigade Princess Charlene's new hairstyle is also right in line with the hairstyle trends for autumn 2025. Mark points out that "this season is all about texture and movement". He continues: "We're seeing a real return to wearable, effortless hair – soft layers, face-framing shapes, and lived-in finishes that still feel luxurious." The experienced hairstylist equally points out the trend towards "shorter, structured cuts" with a "softer edge", as well as "hyper-natural gloss" in terms of colour.

5/ 9 © AFP via Getty Images Princess Charlene of Monaco with her brother Gareth Wittstock and Eric Arella, arriving for the presentation of the canine brigade As for the rest of her outfit, Princess Charlene opted for a simple and subtle beige wool suit from Max Mara, which has become a royal favourite thanks to the consistently luxurious quality and timeless Italian tailoring. The double-breasted blazer and pleated pencil trousers made for a look that gave off classic business chic with a contemporary edge. Combined with her understated, but nevertheless regal, hairstyle, her whole look from head to toe proves that she truly knows how to nail the balance between looking professional and looking stylish! For such outings, it's always vital for a royal not to steal the spotlight, allowing the attention to remain on the engagement, in this case, the canine unit's demonstration.

6/ 9 © Getty Images Princess Charlene's hair over the years The former Olympic swimmer is just as much of a style icon as she is a sporting legend! Since becoming a part of the Monegasque royal family when she married Prince Albert in 2011, and even before the wedding, Princess Charlene has sported a series of fabulous hairstyles of all styles, colours and lengths. Scroll through to take a look through some of our favourites… For her first appearance at a Monaco high society event, at the Monaco Red Cross Ball dinner in August 2006, the then-Charlene Wittstock sported a head of long blonde locks with a glossy shine, styled into a sleek updo with an elegant side part. 25 years later, it seems as if this style of naturally glossy face-framing hair is coming back into fashion, based on Mark's commentary on autumn 2025 hair trends!

7/ 9 © Getty Images Princess Charlene is no stranger to a bit of experimentation with her fashion, and this punky hairstyle she sported at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2009 is a perfect example. For the occasion, she eschewed her classic elegant bob in favour of a punky updo, supported by some gravity-defying hairspray.

8/ 9 © Getty Images However, for the most special occasion of them all, the Princess of Monaco kept things very classic. On her magical wedding day in 2011, she wore her hair in a bouffant bridal bun, which hung just above her nape. The hair teased around her crown added some illusory volume, while a sparkling silver hair clip held her bun firmly in place.