Princess Charlene looks so 'statuesque' in widest Max Mara trousers

Princess Charlene of Monaco has made a suit her wardrobe staple this October, and on 17 October, she wore her most oversized look to date. The wife of Prince Albert, 47, was seen at the inauguration of a commemorative plaque at Stade Louis II in honour of Mireille Calmes, the founder of Special Olympics Monaco, which recognised her lifelong work for inclusion through sport. Charlene, who is a former Olympic swimmer and has been Honorary President of Special Olympics Monaco since 2012, added a touch of sartorial flair to the sporty outing as she stepped out in Max Mara.

The midnight blue blazer, the label's 'Pagano' style, featured double-breasted button fastening and buttoned cuffs, as well as two front flap pockets. It looked as if the royal had sized up as it looked oversized. Underneath, she popped on a white T-shirt and also slipped on Max Mara's 'Oslo' trousers.

The 'Oslo' style featured a super wide leg and was cut below the ankle, offering a glimpse at her Manolo Blahnik pumps. The 'Maysale 50' style featured a buckle on the toe and a kitten heel. "Princess Charlene's navy suit is a study in modern minimalism, impeccably tailored yet effortlessly elegant," Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience, tells us.

"The structured blazer and flowing wide-leg trousers create a sleek, statuesque silhouette, while her updo adds a fresh, contemporary edge that sharpens the overall look." As for her hair, Charlene wore her hair up with a front section pulled out and curled to frame her face. This has become her go-to look since she started growing her hair out in 2023. I know from following Princess Charlene's fashion moves at HELLO!, that Charlene has been wearing a lot of suits recently. Keep scrolling to see…

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Charlene's best fashion moments

Princess Charlene's 2025 in suits

Double-breasted look © Frédéric Nebinger / Palais Princier / Philippe Fitte / SMEG Princess Charlene opted for an oversized suit earlier this week To inaugurate the new headquarters of the Monégasque Electricity and Gas Society on 15 October, Charlene opted for another Max Mara look. The 'Harald' blazer was teamed with the wide-leg 'Zulia' trousers with the same Manolo Blahnik heels but in a stone hue.

A checked moment View post on Instagram To welcome the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to Monaco in a visit intended to strengthen the bond between Monaco and the UK, Charlene wore a British brand. She opted for the 'Heritage Check' blazer and matching cigarette pants by Alexander McQueen with Valentino 'Vlogo 80' heels.

Soft pink © Éric Mathon / Palais princier Princess Charlene rocked a powder pink suit In July 2025, Charlene made an appearance at the swearing-in ceremony of new Minister of State Christophe Mirmand by her husband, Prince Albert. She opted for a heatwave-proof suit in a soft pink hue with a sharp crease in the trousers.

How to copy Princess Kate's autumn wardrobe © Getty Images When the leaves turn and the air sharpens, few people step sartorially into autumn quite like Princess Kate, and over on the The HELLO! Royal Club, The Royal Shopper, Leanne Bayley, has revealed nine of Kate's best autumnal style tricks and how you can copy them affordably. Click on the button below to get Leanne's expert advice now. READ THE POST HERE

All-black © Getty Princess Charlene wore a black suit to the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament In April 2025, the royal attended the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament in Monaco. She went classic and opted for a black blazer and trousers with a black top – super sleek and timeless.