Princess Charlene embraces 'exaggerated proportions' in statement look

Princess Charlene is a fan of a tailored look, but for her most recent outing, the Zimbabwean-born Monegasque royal switched it up and opted for a totally different silhouette. Charlene joined her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco, to inaugurate the new headquarters of the Monégasque Electricity and Gas Society, the now-renamed SMEG Building, on 15 October. She opted for an oversized suit featuring a double-breasted blazer with boxy shoulders that offered structure.

She paired it with the matching wide-leg trousers, which cut off just below the ankle, and popped a crisp white shirt under the blazer to accentuate the formal nature of the look, which was amplified in how she wore her top button done up. Rounding off the look were a pair of pointed-toe shoes with a buckle adorning them.

© Frédéric Nebinger / Palais Princier / Philippe Fitte / SMEG Princess Charlene opted for an oversized suit

Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience, shares her opinion on Charlene's outfit, pointing out that the "exaggerated proportions" of Charlene's look create "a contemporary, androgynous silhouette". She adds: "Paired with minimal styling and a simple white shirt, the outfit communicates confidence and authority."

© Frédéric Nebinger / Palais Princier / Philippe Fitte / SMEG Albert and Charlene inaugurated the new SMEG building

The royal has worn a number of different looks since re-emerging after an August away from public view – all of which we have reported on here on HELLO!'s Lifestyle desk. Keep scrolling to see the looks in full…

Princess Charlene's autumn 2025 wardrobe

Fitted suit View post on Instagram The royal opted for a more fitted look as she welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to Monaco in a visit set to strengthen the bond between Monaco and the UK in a tailored suit on 13 October. She honoured her British guests with a two-piece set by British fashion house Alexander McQueen. Charlene also popped on the 'Vlogo 80 Signature Black Calfskin Slingback Pumps' by Valentino.

Evening gown © Getty Images Princess Charlene of Monaco attended the 69th Ballon D'Or Photocall at Theatre Du Chatelet in Paris Princess Charlene went full red carpet bombshell at the 69th Ballon d'Or, the annual French football award, in Paris. She slipped into the 'Cady' dress by Elie Saab, which featured an elegant boat neckline and classic train.

Golfing look © Getty Images Princess Charlene went for a white dress at the 4th Princess of Monaco Cup golf tournament The sporty royal got stuck into a spot of golf in a dress as she attended the fourth annual Princess of Monaco Cup golf tournament. She chose Elie Saab once again, this time in the form of a cut-out midi dress. She teamed it with her go-to 'Amita 85 Latte Patent Leather Slingback Pumps' by Jimmy Choo.



The first look of the season © Getty Princess Charlene re-emerged after spending August out of public view Stepping out for her first engagement of September 2025, Charlene made an appearance at the annual Monegasque Picnic, a community gathering held at Princess Antoinette Park every September to celebrate Monegasque heritage. She looked endlessly chic in the 'Scroll Asymmetric Guipure Lace Midi Dress' by Oscar de la Renta.