Queen Máxima surprises in shoulder-baring fuzzy top – before swapping to full leather look

Queen Máxima is not afraid to tear up the royal style rule book, and on 3 November she did just that as she headed out for a two-engagement day – and embraced a swift outfit change. First, she visited Haarlem College alongside Judith Tielen, the Dutch Secretary of State for Youth, Prevention and Sport, in connection with the project Leading Locals of MIND us, the Dutch mental health initiative supporting young people, of which Máxima is the honorary chair. According to Royal Fashion Daily on Instagram, the Queen wore a full look by Natan, including the most unexpected vibrant orange top.

Orange is a colour that British royal ladies like the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh often avoid. However, King Willem-Alexander's wife, 52, embraced tangerine with full force as she rocked the fuzzy top with an off-the-shoulder panel. There is also significance in her choice of orange as the colour of the Dutch Royal Family, the House of Orange-Nassau which was also used in the orange diamond of the royal's engagement ring. The shoulder-baring top was teamed with a pair of wide-leg textured grey trousers. She also added a series of grey accessories.

© Getty Queen Maxima opted for an outfit by Natan She wore a pair of suede heeled boots to match her quilted handbag with a chain strap and added a pair of statement earrings. Rounding off the outfit was a simple gold bangle and a poppy red manicure. Her hair was worn in a very casual style – straight and left down to trickle over her shoulders with a deep side part.

© Getty Queen Maxima of the Netherlands visited the Haarlem College for the project Leading Locals of MIND us "This look is a perfect study in confident, modern royal dressing. The vivid, sculpted knit adds instant impact and frames the Queen beautifully, while the wide-leg grey trousers introduce fluidity and a relaxed sophistication," Angela Kyte, a luxury stylist with a decade of experience, tells us. "The pairing of bold texture with soft tailoring keeps the outfit contemporary and elegant. It's an effortlessly commanding ensemble that feels both polished and personable."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Queen Maxima’s life story and royal marriage told in TV series

Queen Máxima's swift outfit change © Getty Queen Maxima visited The Offline Club in a leather look For the second outing of the day, the royal changed into a totally different look. She was seen arriving at The Offline Club, a social enterprise that promotes human interaction without the use of phones via drinks, games, and silent meetings. The Argentinian-born royal rocked an olive green leather dress by Massimo Dutti with a round neckline and two splits in the A-line skirt. The dress also featured a built-in waistline, and a crisp white shirt was slipped on underneath.

© Getty Queen Maxima visited The Offline Club Adding to the preppy chic vibe of her look, the Queen rocked suede pumps and modernised the outfit with a woven clutch bag, statement earrings and the same red manicure. A message shared on the official Dutch royal Instagram account after Máxima's visit read: "The visit joins Queen Máxima and the MIND Us Foundation's efforts to promote young people's mental health and raise awareness of the impact of digitalisation and social media on wellbeing and connectivity."

A stylish duo © Getty King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Amalia attended the concert to celebrate the 750th year the Museumplein The outing comes after the royal stepped out with her husband and eldest daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia, 21, on 27 October. The young royal is the eldest daughter of the royal couple, making her the future queen, ahead of younger sisters Princess Alexia, 20, and Princess Ariane, 18. The trio made an appearance at a concert celebrating the 750th year of official existence at the Museumplein, the home of three major Dutch museums – the Rijksmuseum, Van Gogh Museum, and Stedelijk Museum, as well as the Concertgebouw concert hall.