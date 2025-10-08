Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands shimmers in electric pink sequin dress
Subscribe
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands shimmers in electric pink sequin dress

Queen Maxima shimmers in electric pink sequin dress

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looked dazzling in a fit-and-flare hot pink dress at the opening for the 20th edition of the Tilburg Trade Fair on Tuesday

Image© Getty Images
Josh Osman
Josh OsmanJunior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is an icon of bold, fashion-forward style, opting for silhouettes, patterns and colours that are a little more daring than the traditional style that previous monarchs in the Dutch royal family have gone for. On Tuesday, she attended the opening of the 20th edition of the Tilburg Trade Fair at the King Willem II Stadium in Tilburg, stepping out in an absolutely magnificent designer dress with a form-fitting silhouette and an eye-catching brightness that had us absolutely obsessed.

The 54-year-old stepped out in a Barbie pink dress with a beautiful black leaf pattern across it, from Meghan Markle's go-to designer, Oscar de la Renta. The striking piece features a rounded neckline, long sleeves and a fit-and-flare silhouette with a straight hemline.

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands at the Beursvloer Tilburg Trade Fair for social initiatives on Tuesday© Getty Images
Queen Maxima of The Netherlands at the Beursvloer Tilburg Trade Fair for social initiatives on Tuesday

Queen Maxima has worn the dress on multiple occasions before: she debuted the stylish outfit back in 2018, during a state visit to London with her husband, King Willem-Alexander. For the daytime events, she paired the piece with black shoes, a matching black clutch and a hat. Going for mostly one colour for the rest of the ensemble really allowed the Barbie pink to pop!

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 24: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Sophie, Countess of Wessex visit HNLMS Zeeland (A Holland-class offshore patrol vessel of the Royal Netherlands Navy, moored alongside HMS Belfast on the River Thames) to watch an on-the-water capability demonstration by the Royal Marines and the Royal Netherlands Marine Corps on day two of the Dutch State Visit to the UK on October 24, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands accompanied by Queen Maxima are staying at Buckingham Palace during their two day stay in the UK. The last State Visit from the Netherlands was by Queen Beatrix and Prince Claus in 1982. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Queen Maxima with Duchess Sophie in London during her 2018 state visit

She also rewore the dress a year later for the jubilee congress of Nibud in Utrecht, pairing it with a black patent leather clutch, a black fascinator and black heels. Queen Maxima has found her favourite way to style the dress, and she's sticking to it –  and with its bold colour and chic, retro hemline, who can blame her for coming back to it!

Queen Maxima's recent looks

For the ascension of Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stéphanie of Luxembourg, Queen Maxima appeared alongside her husband, King Willem-Alexander and daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia. As always, the 54-year-old looked immaculate, opting for a silk khaki green gown, over which she layered a gorgeous oatmeal-hued coat. 

The Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrive to attend the abdication ceremony of Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri© Getty
The Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrive to attend the abdication ceremony of Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri

To accessorise, she opted for a pair of gloves that perfectly matched her dress, also donning a pair of suede pointed-toe stilettos in the same colour. A little more muted than she usually goes for, but just as brilliant, if you ask me!

Princess Catharina-Amalia wowed in ruby red© Getty
Princess Catharina-Amalia wowed in ruby red

Meanwhile, her daughter looked just as striking in all-red, with a ruby gown and her signature dramatic cape. Princess Catharina-Amalia rounded everything off with a pair of pointed-toe stilettos and an unbelievably elegant clutch adorned with jewels – a true marker of royal glamour.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More