Queen Maxima shimmers in electric pink sequin dress

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is an icon of bold, fashion-forward style, opting for silhouettes, patterns and colours that are a little more daring than the traditional style that previous monarchs in the Dutch royal family have gone for. On Tuesday, she attended the opening of the 20th edition of the Tilburg Trade Fair at the King Willem II Stadium in Tilburg, stepping out in an absolutely magnificent designer dress with a form-fitting silhouette and an eye-catching brightness that had us absolutely obsessed.

The 54-year-old stepped out in a Barbie pink dress with a beautiful black leaf pattern across it, from Meghan Markle's go-to designer, Oscar de la Renta. The striking piece features a rounded neckline, long sleeves and a fit-and-flare silhouette with a straight hemline.

© Getty Images Queen Maxima of The Netherlands at the Beursvloer Tilburg Trade Fair for social initiatives on Tuesday

Queen Maxima has worn the dress on multiple occasions before: she debuted the stylish outfit back in 2018, during a state visit to London with her husband, King Willem-Alexander. For the daytime events, she paired the piece with black shoes, a matching black clutch and a hat. Going for mostly one colour for the rest of the ensemble really allowed the Barbie pink to pop!

© Getty Images Queen Maxima with Duchess Sophie in London during her 2018 state visit

She also rewore the dress a year later for the jubilee congress of Nibud in Utrecht, pairing it with a black patent leather clutch, a black fascinator and black heels. Queen Maxima has found her favourite way to style the dress, and she's sticking to it – and with its bold colour and chic, retro hemline, who can blame her for coming back to it!

Queen Maxima's recent looks

For the ascension of Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stéphanie of Luxembourg, Queen Maxima appeared alongside her husband, King Willem-Alexander and daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia. As always, the 54-year-old looked immaculate, opting for a silk khaki green gown, over which she layered a gorgeous oatmeal-hued coat.

© Getty The Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima arrive to attend the abdication ceremony of Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri

To accessorise, she opted for a pair of gloves that perfectly matched her dress, also donning a pair of suede pointed-toe stilettos in the same colour. A little more muted than she usually goes for, but just as brilliant, if you ask me!

© Getty Princess Catharina-Amalia wowed in ruby red

Meanwhile, her daughter looked just as striking in all-red, with a ruby gown and her signature dramatic cape. Princess Catharina-Amalia rounded everything off with a pair of pointed-toe stilettos and an unbelievably elegant clutch adorned with jewels – a true marker of royal glamour.