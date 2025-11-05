Queen Letizia puts glamorous silver curls on full display with 139-year-old Cartier tiara

Queen Letizia of Spain stole the show on 4 November when she stepped out at the Royal Palace in Madrid for a gala dinner as part of Haitham Bin Tariq, the sultan and prime minister of Oman's state visit to Spain. The wife of King Felipe, 53, looked radiant in royal blue as she chose the 'Suraia' dress by The 2nd Skin Co, a Spanish fashion brand which also makes formal attire and bridal gowns. The gown, which was identified by the Royal Fashion Daily blog on Instagram, featured a scoop neckline, a belted waist, and a bow adorning each sleeve, which cut off just below the elbow.

The satin floor-length number, with a trailing skirt, was teamed with a pair of platformed heels to add a little height to the look – the 'Monroe' style from Martinelli's collaboration with Redondo Brand. Elevating the look to the next (exceedingly regal) level was her hairstyle and choice of tiara.

What tiara did Queen Letizia wear to the state dinner? © Getty Queen Letizia of Spain hosts a dinner gala for Oman's Sultan His Majesty Haitham Bin Tariq at the Royal Palace Former news anchor Letizia, who shares daughters Princess Leonor, 20, and Infanta Sofia, 18, with the Spanish king, donned Queen Maria Christina's Cartier Loop tiara for the occasion. The striking headwear features diamonds and pearls in loops, as the name would suggest, and dates back to 1886, when it was made for Queen Maria Christina, whose husband, King Alfonso XII, reigned over Spain from 1874 to 1885. According to the Royal Watcher, the late royal wore the tiara on several occasions, including in 1914 for the christening of her grandson, Infante Gonzalo.

© Getty Queen Letizia wore her hair in bouncy waves with strands of silver running through Before making its way into Queen Letizia's hands, the tiara was owned by Princess María de las Mercedes of Bourbon-Two Sicilies, her husband's grandmother, who inherited the headpiece in 1935 when she married King Felipe's grandfather, Infante Juan, Count of Barcelona. On the occasion of the Spain-Oman state dinner, Letizia rested the beautiful headpiece atop her brunette curls, which had glossy strands of silver running throughout. "Queen Letizia's tiara choice for the state gala is a spectacular demonstration of Spain's royal jewellery heritage...This reflects the meticulous craftsmanship of the 19th century, a period when European tiaras balanced opulence with architectural finesse," expert jewellery designer of eight years, Trang Do, tells us. "Its intricate openwork allows light to move through the design, giving the tiara an almost weightless brilliance despite its regal scale. This is a tiara built not simply to dazzle, but to endure, carrying with it the symbolism of continuity between monarchies."

Why is the prime minister of Oman in Spain? © Getty The state visit was organised to strengthen political, economic, and diplomatic ties between Oman and Spain The royal couple is hosting Haitham Bin Tariq in Spain for a three-day state visit to strengthen political, economic, and diplomatic ties between their two countries. The state visit was postponed from earlier in the year due to the death of the Sultan's mother-in-law, Khalsa bint Nasr Albusaidi.

© Getty King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain hosted a dinner Gala for Oman's Sultan "Let's promote a collaboration that reaffirms our relationships around joint projects, that opens new professional horizons for our young people and leads us to continue growing and learning from each other," the King said in his speech during the state dinner.

Letizia's state visit attire © AFP via Getty Images Queen Letizia slipped on a black coat during a welcome ceremony Haitham bin Tariq Earlier in the day, Letizia made an appearance during the reception for the Sultan at the Royal Palace. She wore a black longline coat and the 'Clara 40' kitten heels by Magrit and carried the 'Victoria' handbag by Carolina Herrera. She then went to a luncheon for the Sultan, where she removed her coat to reveal a Pertegaz dress.