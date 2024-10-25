The Spanish Queen, 52, was spotted at the concert ahead of the Princesa De Asturias Awards 2024 at the Prince Felipe Auditorium in a brand new Roland Mouret dress in a navy hue.
The slinky dress featured an asymmetrical neckline and long sleeves with the most cinched waist. The designer number was teamed with the 'Lian' gold clutch from Magrit, as well as the brand's coordinating 'Mar 40' kitten heels.
Her glamorous look was elevated with dazzling aquamarine earrings and a beautiful makeup look featuring a glossy lip.
Meanwhile, Princess Leonor matched her mother's stylish energy in a tulle pleated grey skirt with a black rose print from Philosophy. She teamed the balletic number with a fitted Boss sweater and Carolina Herrera slingbacks.
Infanta Sofia opted for a surprising high-street number - the 'Draped' dress from Zara which was paired with Carolina Herrera flats.
Queen Letizia's well-dressed outings
The former journalist wore another gorgeous dress when she joined King Felipe at the 73rd Planeta Novel Prize Gala at the Museu Nacional d'Art de Barcelona on 15 October.
The mother of two was spotted in a navy Carolina Herrera dress with glittery stripes. It was accessorised with Massimo Dutti slingbacks and a satin clutch from Varela.
Meanwhile, Letizia once again wore metallic kitten heels but in a silver shade as she stepped out for the National Culture Awards 2022 and 2023 at the Reina Sofia Museum on 10 October.
It is believed that the royal recycled a bridal white midi dress from her mother-in-law Queen Sofia's collection from the 1980s. The embellished cut-out number was elevated with a clutch and heels from Magrit.
