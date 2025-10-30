Queen Letizia rewears powerful Mango look for the fourth time in 2025

When it comes to fashion, you'll find most royals have a uniform. For the Princess of Wales, it's become earthy tones like woody browns, forest greens and sandy beiges. For Princess Rajwa of Jordan, it's a long silhouette with structured lines around the shoulders and waist. And for Queen Letizia of Spain, it's power suits – a wardrobe staple that has come to define her royal style. From muted pinks to ravishing burgundies, the queen has an encyclopaedic catalogue of impressive pant suits that command attention – and look flattering while doing so.

However, of all her impressive pantsuits, it appears that the Spanish queen might quietly have a favourite iteration – a surprisingly affordable three-piece grey suit from Mango. The couple had just returned from Valencia, where they commemorated the victims of the DANA storm - an isolated high-level depression. It marked the first anniversary of the tragic event that claimed the lives of 237 people in 2024. Back in Madrid, Letizia was accompanied by her husband, King Felipe, the monarchs met at the Zarzuela Palace with representatives from the Princess of Girona Foundation on behalf of their daughter, Leonor.

© WireImage Letizia has worn the suit on four occasions in the last year

For the occasion, Letizia reached for a tailored grey suit from Mango – one which she's worn four times in the last year. The three-piece suit consists of speckled wool trousers, £49.99 / $99.99 / $89.99, a smart waistcoat, £44.99, and a tailored blazer, £99.99 / $179.99.

Made from a mixed wool in a dark grey hue, compared to the designer labels that royals often reach for, this outfit is surprisingly affordable.

The queen debuted the three-piece suit last November when she attended the APM Journalism Awards. She reached for it again earlier this year when she stepped out for a meeting of the board of trustees of the FAD Youth Foundation at the Repsol Campus in Madrid. This most recent meeting marks her fourth time she's donned the grey look for an official engagement. Letizia is also a well-documented fan of the homegrown Spanish brand, Mango, often turning to the brand for an affordable dress or pantsuit for her engagements.

Queen Letizia's style

Queen Letizia is renowned for having excellent style that blends elegance with practicality. Most notably, she's often praised for straying away from flashy or daring looks in favour of being stylish and elegant. That's not to say she doesn’t occasionally embrace bolder fashion choices. The queen's summer wardrobe tends to embrace more playful colours such as periwinkles, corals and pinks as well as more relaxed silhouettes and fabrics – perfect for the stylish royal-off-duty look.